James C. Price’s Newly Released "Journals of a Fragile Mind: Book 1" is a Profound Exploration of Trauma and Recovery
“Journals of a Fragile Mind: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author James C. Price is a compelling collection of journal entries that delve into the complexities of trauma, mental health, and spiritual reflection, offering readers insight into the healing journey.
Liberty Center, OH, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Journals of a Fragile Mind: Book 1,” a thought-provoking compilation of journey-oriented journal entries that tell the story of the mind's journey out of a trauma-ridden life, is the creation of published author, James C. Price.
Price shares, “This book is a compilation of journey-oriented journal entries that tell the story of the journey of the mind out of a trauma-ridden life, mostly out of childhood abuse that continues through most of James’s life. This journal is a collection of thoughts that a person with similar experiences can understand, where he comes to conclusions about life and God for himself and others in his life. This book is not just a personal journal but an in-depth look at the mind of a recovering human being and a microscope into mankind’s struggle with reasoning and its relationship with God every day. It is also a good look at the mind of a person who struggles with schizophrenia, trying to come to terms with an alternative reality and a reality created for him through the shame that trauma automatically carries with it to the people he is supposed to love but who have been shamed by the trauma evoked by his recognition of it. Gone is the reinforcement of that shame. After reading this book, you may have a better understanding of people who experienced childhood trauma. The insight gained will help humanity to dream and to achieve the unachievable by understanding the steps out of adversity. This is to the effect of implementing some stoicism and tools that help to overcome huge hurdles. For anyone who struggles with disabilities, this book will instill hope that their stories are important and that overcoming them is just one step after another, but it is also called living.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James C. Price’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own experiences while fostering empathy and understanding for those navigating the difficult path of trauma recovery.
Consumers can purchase “Journals of a Fragile Mind: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journals of a Fragile Mind: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Price shares, “This book is a compilation of journey-oriented journal entries that tell the story of the journey of the mind out of a trauma-ridden life, mostly out of childhood abuse that continues through most of James’s life. This journal is a collection of thoughts that a person with similar experiences can understand, where he comes to conclusions about life and God for himself and others in his life. This book is not just a personal journal but an in-depth look at the mind of a recovering human being and a microscope into mankind’s struggle with reasoning and its relationship with God every day. It is also a good look at the mind of a person who struggles with schizophrenia, trying to come to terms with an alternative reality and a reality created for him through the shame that trauma automatically carries with it to the people he is supposed to love but who have been shamed by the trauma evoked by his recognition of it. Gone is the reinforcement of that shame. After reading this book, you may have a better understanding of people who experienced childhood trauma. The insight gained will help humanity to dream and to achieve the unachievable by understanding the steps out of adversity. This is to the effect of implementing some stoicism and tools that help to overcome huge hurdles. For anyone who struggles with disabilities, this book will instill hope that their stories are important and that overcoming them is just one step after another, but it is also called living.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James C. Price’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own experiences while fostering empathy and understanding for those navigating the difficult path of trauma recovery.
Consumers can purchase “Journals of a Fragile Mind: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journals of a Fragile Mind: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories