Yolanda D. G. Andrews’s Newly Released "Every Day, Every Night" is a Transformative and Heartfelt Guide to Embracing Love and Spiritual Growth
“Every Day, Every Night” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yolanda D. G. Andrews is an inspiring and thought-provoking book that explores the power of love through self-reflection, prayer, and spiritual guidance, encouraging readers to live with purpose and seek divine love.
Washington, DC, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Every Day, Every Night,” an empowering book that invites readers to explore the depths of love, is the creation of published author, Yolanda D. G. Andrews.
Andrews shares, “When was the last time you felt 'I love you?' Do you know Who is the giver of the greatest love? Do you give love to yourself? Do you know how to receive love, feel love, and give love? In life, we tend to look for love in the places where we think it should exist. We think we saw it, so we want to imitate it. It made us smile, so we thought that had to feel good. Once you pray through the pages of Every Day, Every Night, you won’t have to look for love anymore.
"Use this tool to start individual, couple, or group discussions for all ages. If the greatest requirement is to love, Who are you living your life to please?
"Don’t use the excuse 'I didn’t/don’t know' anymore.
"Don’t put off this moment or opportunity to make ME better. ME is the greatest cause of delay in MY life.
"Start now.
"There are twenty-four hours in each day. Once you realize His blood is in every hour of each day, it will make you want to try. Make the choice to love Every Day and Every Night.
"What is my end goal? I want to gain my wings. How about you?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yolanda D. G. Andrews’s new book is a thoughtful and inspiring guide that challenges readers to live with purpose, embrace love, and pursue spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Every Day, Every Night” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Every Day, Every Night,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Andrews shares, “When was the last time you felt 'I love you?' Do you know Who is the giver of the greatest love? Do you give love to yourself? Do you know how to receive love, feel love, and give love? In life, we tend to look for love in the places where we think it should exist. We think we saw it, so we want to imitate it. It made us smile, so we thought that had to feel good. Once you pray through the pages of Every Day, Every Night, you won’t have to look for love anymore.
"Use this tool to start individual, couple, or group discussions for all ages. If the greatest requirement is to love, Who are you living your life to please?
"Don’t use the excuse 'I didn’t/don’t know' anymore.
"Don’t put off this moment or opportunity to make ME better. ME is the greatest cause of delay in MY life.
"Start now.
"There are twenty-four hours in each day. Once you realize His blood is in every hour of each day, it will make you want to try. Make the choice to love Every Day and Every Night.
"What is my end goal? I want to gain my wings. How about you?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yolanda D. G. Andrews’s new book is a thoughtful and inspiring guide that challenges readers to live with purpose, embrace love, and pursue spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Every Day, Every Night” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Every Day, Every Night,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories