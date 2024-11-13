Dr. Z.’s New Book, "ABC Power Word Fables," is a Riveting Collection of Short Stories Designed to Help Empower Young Adults and the Aspiring Leaders of Today
New York, NY, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Z. has completed his most recent book, “ABC Power Word Fables”: an innovative assortment of twenty-five captivating short stories perfectly designed to engage modern readers, offering thought-provoking themes that encourage readers to reflect on leadership, personal growth, and character development.
Born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, author Dr. Z. grew up in Lewistown and earned a cum laude degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1958, followed by a medical degree in 1962. After completing an internship and serving as a general medical officer in the U.S. Air Force, he specialized in physical medicine and rehabilitation, becoming board certified in 1970. Dr. Z. directed the PM&R residency at St. Francis Medical Center from 1970 to 1996, served as president of Pennsylvania’s PM&R Society, and was a clinical assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh. He retired in 2007 after thirty-nine years in practice and now enjoys gardening, reading about biotechnology, and writing the ABC Power Word Fables.
“This book contains twenty-five short stories, each ten to twenty minutes long, informative, and thought-provoking with enough conflict to keep the pages turning, even with the short attention span of new age readers,' writes Dr. Z. 'A unique presentation of power words, with illustrative memory enhancement for the scholarly, compliments Stephen R. Covey’s and Anthony Robbins’s genius. The book goes one step further by incorporating Stephen’s and Anthony’s approaches into a high-performance mindset solar mobile (chapter Z), which will surely stimulate the right-brained, visual, imaginative readers.
“This contemporary fantasy book is meant for young adults (mature high school sophomores, juniors, hopeful high school seniors, and aspiring college freshmen). In addition to power words, the reader is introduced to character development with a principle-centered life and effective leadership theme. The book should appeal to corporate CEOs, life coaches, physicians, political leaders, and other individuals in leadership roles.
“Stephen R. Covey deserved all the well-earned accolades for his influence on over 40 million readers of ‘The 7 Habits,’ which emphasized a principle-centered life. Anthony Robbins was a genius at getting readers juiced with his peak performance, feeling the personal power and attitude of gratitude presentations.
“It would be beneficial if the reader is familiar with Stephen, Stephen’s son Sean, and Anthony or plans to read their literary works after reading the ‘ABC Power Word Fables.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Z.’s book expertly blends together contemporary fantasy with memory-enhancing techniques to invite readers to explore a high-performance mindset in their everyday lives. Drawing on the wisdom of Stephen R. Covey and Anthony Robbins, “ABC Power Word Fables” empowers readers to embrace a principle-centered life and effective leadership strategies, making it essential reading for aspiring leaders and influencers.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “ABC Power Word Fables” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
