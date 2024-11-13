Elizabeth Montgomery’s New Book, “Climbing Out The Struggle Of The Mind,” Provides Readers with Powerful Insights to Overcome Life’s Challenges and Mental Obstacles
New York, NY, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Montgomery, a wonderful mother, a great sister, and a very protective grandmother who enjoys singing, hair styling, decorating, and cooking, has completed her most recent book, “Climbing Out The Struggle Of The Mind”: an insightful read that addresses the often overwhelming challenges of life and the mental struggles that can leave individuals feeling lost and confused in today’s world.
“This book aims to restore hope when you feel trapped by life’s challenges and situations that capture your mind, leaving you stuck and overwhelmed, unable to move forward and accomplish your goals,” writes Montgomery. “It helps you realize that although you will face challenges and make mistakes, encountering these life situations doesn’t mean you can’t succeed and overcome them. Often your own mind can send misleading signals, clouding your judgment and keeping you in a negative frame of mind that prevents you from pursuing your dreams and destiny.
“The book argues that life’s trials are not traps meant to keep you stuck. Instead, it discusses how to learn from everything you experience in life and move forward until you reach what God has in store for you. However, to complete your journey, it’s important to climb out of the wrong mindset and into the right one by changing the way you think.
“Written to serve as a form of therapy and a spiritual healing for the mind, this book assures you that even when you believe you can’t escape your darkest moments, there’s a God there to guide you into the light and the future.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Montgomery’s book combines personal anecdotes, practical advice, and spiritual insights to offer readers a roadmap for overcoming their darkest moments. Poignant and emotionally stirring, “Climbing Out The Struggle Of The Mind” reassures audiences that, even in times of despair, there is divine guidance available to help them step into the light and a brighter future.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Climbing Out The Struggle Of The Mind” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“This book aims to restore hope when you feel trapped by life’s challenges and situations that capture your mind, leaving you stuck and overwhelmed, unable to move forward and accomplish your goals,” writes Montgomery. “It helps you realize that although you will face challenges and make mistakes, encountering these life situations doesn’t mean you can’t succeed and overcome them. Often your own mind can send misleading signals, clouding your judgment and keeping you in a negative frame of mind that prevents you from pursuing your dreams and destiny.
“The book argues that life’s trials are not traps meant to keep you stuck. Instead, it discusses how to learn from everything you experience in life and move forward until you reach what God has in store for you. However, to complete your journey, it’s important to climb out of the wrong mindset and into the right one by changing the way you think.
“Written to serve as a form of therapy and a spiritual healing for the mind, this book assures you that even when you believe you can’t escape your darkest moments, there’s a God there to guide you into the light and the future.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Montgomery’s book combines personal anecdotes, practical advice, and spiritual insights to offer readers a roadmap for overcoming their darkest moments. Poignant and emotionally stirring, “Climbing Out The Struggle Of The Mind” reassures audiences that, even in times of despair, there is divine guidance available to help them step into the light and a brighter future.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Climbing Out The Struggle Of The Mind” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories