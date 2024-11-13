Brian G. Padgett’s New Book, "The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending," Follows a Young Elf Who Joins the Fight to Save His World from the Grip of an Evil Sorceress
Mary Esther, FL, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brian G. Padgett has completed his most recent book, “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending”: a gripping fantasy adventure that centers around a young elf named Keagle who is recruited by a wise wizard to join the growing force arming itself to prepare for war in order to save their land and stop an ancient evil.
“In the world of Astorynia (Astor-eenie-uh) as war is ever wavering on the horizon, a group of companions, led by Mannus, travel the lands to bring together and unite the armies of Elves, Gnomes, Dwarves, Gruflyn, and Man against the ever-growing evil that is spreading,” writes Padgett. “They strive to bring the People’s Army together one last time to put an end to this menace.
“The vile creatures of the southernmost mountains of Shadowrock are led by a wicked sorceress known as Veldora. She leads this evil army of Vurkyn into battle against all the peoples of all the lands of Astorynia, to try and take the world for reasons all her own.
“She must be stopped at all costs, and the company of companions are the ones to get the job done. With the help of a guardian dragon, they go to war to destroy this evil once and for all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brian G. Padgett’s book delivers a riveting epic that promises to keep the pages turning as Keagle, Mannus, and the People's Army do all they can to fight together in the name of saving Astorynia for good. Character-driven and brimming with imaginative world building, “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending” weaves a compelling adventure that will capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the thrilling finale.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
