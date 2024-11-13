Author Anna Lisa Robinson’s New Book, “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?” Follows Two Siblings Who Must Return Their Money to the Tooth Fairy

Recent release “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anna Lisa Robinson is a charming story that centers around Elliot and Claire, two siblings who discover the tooth fairy has left them too much money. Eager to do the right thing, they think up a plan to track her down and return the money to her.