Author Anna Lisa Robinson’s New Book, “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?” Follows Two Siblings Who Must Return Their Money to the Tooth Fairy
Recent release “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anna Lisa Robinson is a charming story that centers around Elliot and Claire, two siblings who discover the tooth fairy has left them too much money. Eager to do the right thing, they think up a plan to track her down and return the money to her.
Sterlington, LA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anna Lisa Robinson has completed her new book, “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?”: a delightful story that follows siblings Elliot and Claire as they grapple with a moral dilemma after finding out the tooth fairy has left far too much money behind for Elliot’s single tooth.
“If the tooth fairy left you with too much money, what would you do?” writes Robinson. “Would you keep it or try to give it back? In this story, two small children try to track down the tooth fairy and get her money back to her. Will they succeed?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anna Lisa Robinson’s riveting tale will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on this whimsical journey of magic and learning to do the right thing. With colorful artwork to help bring Robinson’s story to life, “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, making it the perfect addition to any child’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
