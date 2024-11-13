Author Diana McNear DNP’s New Book, “Challenges and Strategies for Coping with Aging,” Helps Patients and Caregivers Seeking Guidance on Facing the Challenges of Aging
Recent release “Challenges and Strategies for Coping with Aging” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diana McNear DNP provides guidance for patients, family members, and caregivers dealing with the challenges of aging and understanding the attitudes of patients and caregivers while providing creative solutions to address these challenges.
Mt. Vernon, NY, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diana McNear DNP, who has been a nurse for thirty years and a nurse practitioner for six years, has completed her new book, “Challenges and Strategies for Coping with Aging”: an engaging work that presents details on how to remain living at home safely and what to do next when living alone is no longer an option.
Author Diana McNear’s education includes bachelor’s degrees in psychology and nursing and master’s and doctoral degrees in nursing practice. While she has provided care for thousands of patients in multiple settings, her true passion is assisting patients to remain healthy at home. With over thirty years of home care experience, she enjoys maintaining health through diagnosing and treating patients’ acute and chronic conditions. Her career was enhanced by the launch of her independent practice, Caring House Calls, New York in March 2021.
McNear writes, “There is only one constant in health care and that is that health care is always changing. New technology, medical advances, and new medicines are continually introduced to the market. As the decades pass at an alarmingly fast rate, so do changes in health care. The way diseases such as diabetes were managed fifty years ago was completely different from today. This is due to having an increased knowledge of disease processes. As disease pathology is more understood, new medicines are created which affect both the progression and management of the disease.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diana McNear DNP’s useful guide is a valuable resource for patients and caregivers approaching new challenges related to aging.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “Challenges and Strategies for Coping with Aging” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
