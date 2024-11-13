Author Diana McNear DNP’s New Book, “Challenges and Strategies for Coping with Aging,” Helps Patients and Caregivers Seeking Guidance on Facing the Challenges of Aging

Recent release “Challenges and Strategies for Coping with Aging” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diana McNear DNP provides guidance for patients, family members, and caregivers dealing with the challenges of aging and understanding the attitudes of patients and caregivers while providing creative solutions to address these challenges.