Author Jerald Tovey’s New Book, "You Can’t Hug A Fish," is a Charming Children’s Story About How the Author’s Daughter Talked Him Into Getting a Cat
Recent release “You Can’t Hug A Fish” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerald Tovey is a delightful children’s story that introduces Donni, a little girl who convinces her dad to get a cat.
Holiday, UT, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerald Tovey has completed his new book, “You Can’t Hug A Fish”: a heartwarming children’s story based on the true story of how a little girl convinced her dad to get a cat.
Author Jerald Tovey writes, “Well, her dad had been thinking for quite some time about her having a kitty cat. ‘You know, sweetie pie, you don’t have to take your kitty cat back to your uncle’s house or hide it from me anymore. I will let you have your kitty cat to love and to hold. You can hug a kitty cat, but you can’t hug a fish.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerald Tovey’s engaging tale features bright and colorful illustrations that help to capture the attention of young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “You Can’t Hug A Fish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Jerald Tovey writes, “Well, her dad had been thinking for quite some time about her having a kitty cat. ‘You know, sweetie pie, you don’t have to take your kitty cat back to your uncle’s house or hide it from me anymore. I will let you have your kitty cat to love and to hold. You can hug a kitty cat, but you can’t hug a fish.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerald Tovey’s engaging tale features bright and colorful illustrations that help to capture the attention of young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “You Can’t Hug A Fish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories