Author Barbara Ritter May’s New Book, "The Perfect Christmas Tree," is a Delightful Story of a Young Sapling of Dreams of Becoming a Beautiful and Strong Christmas Tree

Recent release “The Perfect Christmas Tree” from Covenant Books author Barbara Ritter May is a heartfelt story that centers around a young sapling that hopes to become the perfect Christmas tree. After being passed over by countless families, the sapling learns that there are more important things than looks that can make a Christmas tree perfect.