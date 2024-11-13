Author Barbara Ritter May’s New Book, "The Perfect Christmas Tree," is a Delightful Story of a Young Sapling of Dreams of Becoming a Beautiful and Strong Christmas Tree
Recent release “The Perfect Christmas Tree” from Covenant Books author Barbara Ritter May is a heartfelt story that centers around a young sapling that hopes to become the perfect Christmas tree. After being passed over by countless families, the sapling learns that there are more important things than looks that can make a Christmas tree perfect.
Indianapolis, IN, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Ritter May has completed her new book, “The Perfect Christmas Tree”: a charming story of a young sapling who longs to grow up and become the very best Christmas tree he could possibly become.
Originally from Indianapolis, author Barbara Ritter May has lived in Texas, Wisconsin, and California, only to move back to Indiana. A mother of one inquisitive little girl, she found it easier to make up stories for explanations to a four-year-old’s constant questions. After she was told she had a very special tree while on a trip to the Christmas tree farm, one of many stories was born.
Barbara writes, “As a young sapling watches as large fir trees all around him are cut down by happy, loving families, one snowy Christmas season, the sapling decides his one goal in life is to be the perfect Christmas tree, with all the perfect attributes he hears the people looking for in their tree.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Ritter May’s new book is an adorable tale that will resonate with readers of all ages with its important themes of kindness and learning to care for others. Engaging and full of vibrant artwork to help bring Barbara’s tale to life, “The Perfect Christmas Tree” promises to delight readers of all ages, making it a fantastic new addition to anyone’s Christmas tradition.
Readers can purchase “The Perfect Christmas Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
