Author G. Thomas’s New Book, "Rocky Waggin' Tail," Tells the Adorable Story of a Dog Who Discovers the Important Lesson That He’s Exactly as God Wanted Him to be

Recent release “Rocky Waggin' Tail” from Covenant Books author G. Thomas is a charming story that follows Rocky, a friendly farm dog who begins to think he wants to be something other than a dog. After befriending a tricky coyote, Rocky realizes that being a dog is exactly what God intended for him.