Author G. Thomas’s New Book, "Rocky Waggin' Tail," Tells the Adorable Story of a Dog Who Discovers the Important Lesson That He’s Exactly as God Wanted Him to be
Recent release “Rocky Waggin' Tail” from Covenant Books author G. Thomas is a charming story that follows Rocky, a friendly farm dog who begins to think he wants to be something other than a dog. After befriending a tricky coyote, Rocky realizes that being a dog is exactly what God intended for him.
Oakhurst, CA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- G. Thomas, a loving father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Rocky Waggin' Tail”: an engaging tale of self-discovery and courage that centers around a farm dog who, after thinking he may not want to be a dog anymore, sets out to find himself and discovers an important lesson about God’s plan along the way.
“‘Rocky Waggin’ Tail’ is an early, primary-grade reader that can also be read to pre-K and kindergarten children,” writes Thomas. “It’s a story about a one-year-old farm dog who begins to believe that he’d rather be something other than a dog. He decides to wander off the farm and meets Coy, a coyote, and two stray dogs, Ratty and Mop. Rocky is unaware that Coy is luring him away from the farm and into trouble. During dangerous moments, Rocky shows himself to be a good friend, and by the end of the story, Rocky comes to understand that he is exactly the amazing dog that God always intended him to be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, G. Thomas’s new book is an adorable story that will help readers of all ages discover that God never makes mistakes, and that all his children are exactly how they’re meant to be. With colorful artwork to help bring Thomas’s story to life, “Rocky Waggin’ Tail” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, helping them to accept God’s intended journey for them.
Readers can purchase “Rocky Waggin' Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
