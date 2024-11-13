Author Edward Melton’s New Book, “Things That Fall and Other Chris Walker Stories," is a Collection of Short Stories Capturing the Essence of the Rocky Mountains
Recent release “Things That Fall and Other Chris Walker Stories” from Covenant Books author Edward Melton presents a captivating collection of fictional short stories set against the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. These engaging tales explore the unique activities and vibrant characters found in the region through the eyes of protagonist Chris Walker.
Buena Vista, CO, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward Melton, a retired professional living in the Colorado Mountains, has completed his new book, “Things That Fall and Other Chris Walker Stories”: an engaging collection of fictional short stories that offers a rich exploration of life in the Rocky Mountains, bringing to life the activities, landscapes, and people that define the region.
Through the character of Chris Walker, readers are taken on a journey that captures the essence of mountain living—from exhilarating outdoor adventures to poignant moments of reflection. Melton’s vivid storytelling paints a picture of the breathtaking landscapes and the vibrant culture that flourishes in the Rockies, inviting readers to immerse themselves in the stories of those who navigate both the beauty and challenges of life at high altitude.
“‘Things That Fall and Other Chris Walker Stories’ is a collection of fictional short stories centered in the Rocky Mountains and involving activities and people found in the high country,” writes Melton.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Edward Melton’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences in living in the mountains, which adds a layer of authenticity to each story to help them resonate with both locals and those yearning for an escape into the wilderness. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Things That Fall and Other Chris Walker Stories” is a stirring tribute to the unique charm and rugged beauty of the Rocky Mountains, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences and the connections that bind people to the places they love.
Readers can purchase “Things That Fall and Other Chris Walker Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
