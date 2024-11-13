Author Sue Adams’s New Book, "Searching for Someday," Follows Highschooler Trisha Garrity as She Attempts to Navigate the Difficult Path of Becoming an Adult
Recent release “Searching for Someday” from Page Publishing author Sue Adams is an emotional coming-of-age novel that follows Trisha Garrity’s during her last two years of high school in the 1960s. As Trisha navigates the ups and downs of first love and deepening friendships, she grapples with her dreams of an uncertain future, all while her mother is forced to confront her own unfulfilled dreams.
Fredericksburg, VA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sue Adams, a native of Newark, New Jersey, who has been an avid reader since the age of four, has completed her new book, “Searching for Someday”: a powerful and heartfelt tale set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1960s that delves into the complexities of love and the trials of growing up as shy teen Trisha Garrity navigates life on the cusp of adulthood.
“Can the wistful dream of a romantic ‘someday’ ever become ‘forever?’” writes Adams. “Such is the question in the heart of shy teen Trisha Garrity during her last two years of high school in the ‘60s. She finds her search filled with emotional ups and downs, from a painful first crush to something more promising with Jamie Vega. Their relationship is complicated by Trish’s growing friendship with his pal JoJo Rodriguez, who eventually realizes his platonic feelings are heading in a direction he hadn’t anticipated. Trish herself had not expected the path their friendship would take until traumatic events force her to the brink of womanhood, where sweet dreams become bitter reality, and JoJo becomes her support.
“As Trish tries to deal with an uncertain future, her mother Eleanor finds her life entwined with her daughter’s when she comes face to face with the past, and unfilled dreams of her own.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sue Adams’s compelling narrative will resonate with anyone who has ever faced the challenges of growing up and the desire to find true connection. With its vivid portrayal of the 1960s and the emotional authenticity of its characters, “Searching for Someday” is a character-driven tale that is sure to leave a lasting impact on its readers, encouraging them to reflect on their own adolescent choices and the paths they followed in life.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Searching for Someday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
