Author Sue Adams’s New Book, "Searching for Someday," Follows Highschooler Trisha Garrity as She Attempts to Navigate the Difficult Path of Becoming an Adult

Recent release “Searching for Someday” from Page Publishing author Sue Adams is an emotional coming-of-age novel that follows Trisha Garrity’s during her last two years of high school in the 1960s. As Trisha navigates the ups and downs of first love and deepening friendships, she grapples with her dreams of an uncertain future, all while her mother is forced to confront her own unfulfilled dreams.