Author Frank Danger’s New Book, "A God and Humanity Book," Explores the Nature of God, Mankind’s Relationship with the Divine, and the Path to Spiritual Fulfillment
Recent release “A God and Humanity Book” from Page Publishing author Frank Danger is a fascinating look into the many roles that God can play in humanity’s lives. Through poignant reflection, readers are invited to discover how their relationship with the Lord plays an integral part in achieving happiness and success in both their personal and spiritual lives.
Lighthouse Pt., FL, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frank Danger, a graduate of New Jersey City University who currently lives in South Florida with his family and enjoys writing and playing chess, has completed his new book, “A God and Humanity Book”: a compelling deep dive into the ways in which God plays a vastly important role in one’s life, illuminating how a relationship with God can help to shape one’s existence and lead to a path of success and accomplishments.
In “A God and Humanity Book,” readers will gain a new outlook about the purposes and the personality of God in their lives as they discover the many roles that the Supreme Being plays in everyone’s lives. With each chapter, readers will see how God’s love for all his children is present from the moment of conception all the way through one’s existence. Readers will also come to understand what God’s love means to them, as well as how God suffers when his children reject his love, becoming a threat to themselves as well as to those around them.
“We must come to understand that humanity is a family and that God is the patriarch of that family,” writes Frank. “We all answer to God. We all depend upon God to maintain our daily survival. God supports our existence in his universe. God creates all human and nonhuman life. God is the centerpiece of our daily lives. We owe our lives and our livelihoods to him.”
“A God and Humanity Book’’ helps us to understand how we can reward God for being such a wonderful Supreme Being in our lives. This book helps us to realize how God’s love for us invigorates us to achieve wonderful things such as achieving parenthood and to make humanity a better existence for all of us.
Published by Page Publishing, Frank Danger’s enlightening guide will help readers to discover the importance of recognizing the existence of God in their lives, and how their relationship with God will eventually lead them away from pain and suffering down a path of happiness, peace, and eternal life. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Frank shares his writings in the hope of helping his readers gain a better understanding of God, inspiring them to open their hearts and minds of his eternal love and salvation in all aspects of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A God and Humanity Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
