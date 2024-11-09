Metropolis Corp Solidifies Commitment to Cisco UC with Select Integrator Certification Renewal
Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Metropolis Corp announced the renewal of their Cisco Select Integrator certification status in the United States. This certification confirms Metropolis' deep expertise in seamlessly integrating Cisco's Unified Communications (UC) solutions, empowering customers across diverse industries to unlock communication insights and value from their Cisco infrastructure.
Building on years of expertise in Cisco environments, Metropolis delivers powerful analytics solutions designed to integrate with UC, UCaaS, and legacy PBX systems. Their platform enables organizations to consolidate their UC analytics and AI engagements across their entire communications infrastructure through a single, powerful interface.
"By integrating Cisco data with Power BI, we make reporting easy," explains Sharon Harry, Marketing Director for Metropolis. "Customers want control of their data and Metropolis solutions put it in their hands."
Metropolis' flagship products for Cisco and Webex Calling include:
Expo XT A versatile solution that delivers UC and collaboration analytics in a single dashboard. It seamlessly integrates with Webex Calling and Unified Communications Manager (UCM) platforms, delivering robust reporting capabilities and insights easily.
EntraClean EntraClean is a free migration companion that bridges Cisco on-premise solutions to the cloud, offering simplified directory management and native Microsoft Entra ID integration.
AInsights CI: As AI agents augment human communication, businesses need a way to improve responses, govern communication, and manage AI project costs. AInsights CI delivers this and more to revolutionize the management of chatbot communication and unlock new levels of efficiency in UC operations.
The renewed achievement of Cisco Select Integrator status arrives at a pivotal moment, as Cisco prepares to unveil its groundbreaking Cisco 360 Partner Program, set to launch on February 1, 2026. This certification positions Metropolis as a trusted partner, poised to adapt to the forthcoming changes in Cisco's partner ecosystem and continue its trajectory of excellence.
As Metropolis continues to evolve alongside Cisco's partner ecosystem, customers can expect even greater integration capabilities and innovative solutions to meet their UC analytics needs. The company's solutions are engineered to work seamlessly with a vast array of communication platforms, ensuring reliable analytics across modern and legacy systems.
