Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Welcomes Design Expert Emily Giebel to Their Team
Emily Giebel joins BCD with 13+ years in fashion and design. Renowned for tailored solutions and project expertise, she brings her passion for creating beautiful, functional spaces to every client.
Annapolis, MD, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry is thrilled to introduce Emily Giebel as Senior Design Director. Emily is a top-tier professional with over 13 years in fashion and design, renowned for her excellence in creating transformative, tailored storage solutions. Emily brings her sharp eye for detail and extensive expertise, honed from her career in the fashion industry as a merchandiser and boutique owner in Annapolis to her years as a leading designer with California Closets. Emily's achievements include being California Closets' top designer in 2016, surpassing all other sales professionals in the system.
“I fell into space design after running my own high-end boutique in Annapolis, and I quickly found my passion,” says Emily Giebel. “Whether it’s a closet, kitchen, or bathroom, I believe everything needs a perfect place. Helping clients achieve organized, beautiful spaces is incredibly rewarding.”
Emily’s proficiency in design software, space planning and her skills in project management allow her to guide clients through every stage of the design process, from initial consultation to the final reveal. Her specialties extend beyond closets to include kitchens, bathrooms, custom cabinets and new construction projects, making her an invaluable resource for clients seeking top-notch, personalized design solutions.
With Emily on board, Behind Closed Doors continues to offer clients innovative, functional, and beautiful storage solutions backed by her unique blend of creativity, organization, and relationship-building expertise.
For more information or to book a consultation, visit BCDclosets.com or contact us at info@BCDclosets.com.
Media Contact:
Roxan DeGennaro
Marketing
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry
bcdclosetsmarketing@gmail.com
“I fell into space design after running my own high-end boutique in Annapolis, and I quickly found my passion,” says Emily Giebel. “Whether it’s a closet, kitchen, or bathroom, I believe everything needs a perfect place. Helping clients achieve organized, beautiful spaces is incredibly rewarding.”
Emily’s proficiency in design software, space planning and her skills in project management allow her to guide clients through every stage of the design process, from initial consultation to the final reveal. Her specialties extend beyond closets to include kitchens, bathrooms, custom cabinets and new construction projects, making her an invaluable resource for clients seeking top-notch, personalized design solutions.
With Emily on board, Behind Closed Doors continues to offer clients innovative, functional, and beautiful storage solutions backed by her unique blend of creativity, organization, and relationship-building expertise.
For more information or to book a consultation, visit BCDclosets.com or contact us at info@BCDclosets.com.
Media Contact:
Roxan DeGennaro
Marketing
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry
bcdclosetsmarketing@gmail.com
Contact
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and CabinetryContact
Roxan DeGennaro
(302) 537-4811
www.bcdclosets.com
Roxan DeGennaro
(302) 537-4811
www.bcdclosets.com
Categories