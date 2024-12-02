AccuQuilt Launches the GO! Big® Die Catcher Accessory for the Popular GO! Big Electric Die-Cutting Machine
AccuQuilt's GO! Big® Die Catcher is a lightweight accessory for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter, enhancing quilting ease with hands-free die-catching and storage for power cords. Compatible with all GO!® die sizes, it’s portable and can be stored vertically or horizontally. Designed to blend functionality and style, it’s available at authorized retailers and AccuQuilt’s website. AccuQuilt, part of TekBrands, is known for innovative, high-quality quilting tools.
Omaha, NE, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt, a leader in innovative quilting solutions, announces the release of the GO! Big® Die Catcher, exclusively designed for use with the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. This lightweight, versatile accessory is expected to transform the quilting experience by providing seamless die-catching support and convenient storage solutions.
Quilters choose the GO! Big® Die Catcher for its hands-free convenience and its stylish, practical design. The Die Catcher smoothly catches fabric cutting dies as they roll through the cutter, creating a truly hands-free experience. Designed to complement the cutter’s aesthetics, the sleek, space-saving Die Catcher also offers ample storage space for the power adapter and cord when not in use.
The GO! Big® Die Catcher is compatible with all GO!® die sizes, including GO! Big® and Strip Cutter dies, offering maximum versatility for quilters. Weighing in at only 3.6 lbs (1.6kg), the Die Catcher is easy to move and store, with a convenient finger grip for easy portability. Designed for both vertical and horizontal storage, it fits into any quilting space.
"We’re thrilled to introduce the GO! Big Die Catcher, designed to elevate the quilting experience by bringing both efficiency and ease to every project,” says Lynn Gibney, AccuQuilt’s Chief Brand & Product Officer. “With this innovative accessory that perfectly complements the GO! Big Electric Fabric Cutter, we’re not only enhancing the precision of each cut but also organizing the workspace, so our customers can stay focused on their creativity.”
The GO! Big® Die Catcher is available for purchase through authorized retailers and at www.AccuQuilt.com. For more information, call 888.258.7913 or visit the website to explore this and other innovative quilting tools.
AccuQuilt, a division of TekBrands, specializes in providing high-quality fabric cutting solutions for quilters and crafters of all skill levels. Known for its innovation and commitment to quality, AccuQuilt’s range of products is designed to enhance creative expression and quilting joy through precise, easy-to-use tools. AccuQuilt is a trusted name in the quilting community.
TekBrands, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is a multi-channel marketing company that offers a range of innovative solutions across various industries. Its portfolio of brands includes AccuQuilt, June Tailor, Arrow Sewing, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch, all of which are recognized for delivering high-quality products aimed at creating joyful customer experiences and streamlining creative processes. Serving a diverse customer base that includes quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, and stationery designers, TekBrands also caters to professionals in the medical, automotive, packaging, and advertising sectors. The company is known for fostering a culture of innovation and dedication among its employees, which is reflected in the satisfaction of its customers. For more information on the brands under the TekBrands umbrella, visit www.TekBrands.com.
Contact
Sarah LePage
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
