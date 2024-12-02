AccuQuilt Launches the GO! Big® Die Catcher Accessory for the Popular GO! Big Electric Die-Cutting Machine

AccuQuilt's GO! Big® Die Catcher is a lightweight accessory for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter, enhancing quilting ease with hands-free die-catching and storage for power cords. Compatible with all GO!® die sizes, it’s portable and can be stored vertically or horizontally. Designed to blend functionality and style, it’s available at authorized retailers and AccuQuilt’s website. AccuQuilt, part of TekBrands, is known for innovative, high-quality quilting tools.