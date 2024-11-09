Follow the Scars to Me The Machine and Akira Yamaoka’s Sonic Spectacle of Pain, Miomantis (Scars)
Los Angeles, CA, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pop Music’s Horror Auteur returns with a gothic, sweeping sound in Me The Machine’s newest collaboration with “Silent Hill” composer Akira Yamaoka. “Miomantis (Scars)” catapults listeners into a cinematic realm of storytelling.
Join the booming chorus of heartache and revenge in “Miomantis (Scars,)” the latest single from legendary composer Akira Yamaoka and Latiné trailblazer Me The Machine. Pain is the ultimate muse in this vivid new track, available now on all music streaming services and DSPs.
“I wanted to tell a story that brings people in to experience an intense, maniacal type of passion and hurt,” shared singer-songwriter Me The Machine. “The vulnerability of showing your own scars can heal others. There’s no one better than Akira to help tell this story.” “Miomantis(Scars)” follows the gore and glory of the duo’s 2023 single, Soul Eater.
Follow the scars on these services: Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, iTunes
Me The Machine (@methemachine) is a seasoned vessel of Horror-pop, entrancing audiences into the depths of wicked imagination.
Known for his prolific work in video games and film, composer Akira Yamaoka (@akira_yamaoka) continues to defy expectations across mediums.
