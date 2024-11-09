CacklePatch, LLC Launches “Magic in the Stacks” Program to Donate Books and Lesson Plans to Schools and Libraries Nationwide
New York, NY, November 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CacklePatch, LLC, publisher of the beloved children’s book The Legend of CacklePatch, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new “Magic in the Stacks” program, dedicated to supporting literacy and education in schools and libraries across the United States. Through this initiative, CacklePatch, LLC will donate copies of The Legend of CacklePatch along with free lesson plans for grades K-12.
The program’s debut follows the book’s enthusiastic reception, where it reached the top ten of Amazon’s Hot New Releases in its category within the first week. The Legend of CacklePatch, a captivating story blending fairy-tale magic with a quirky Halloween twist, celebrates creativity, individuality, and a fascination for all things supernatural. It has quickly gained popularity among young readers and educators alike.
Through “Magic in the Stacks,” CacklePatch, LLC aims to bring this charming tale to more children by providing not only the book but also a comprehensive set of free lesson plans developed by Theresa Campbell, M.Ed., an experienced Educational Consultant with over 20 years in curriculum design. These standards-aligned lesson plans cover science, social studies, art, drama, math, and ELA, making the book an engaging resource for teachers across various subjects and grade levels.
“As an educator, I love this book because it inspires students to think creatively and engage with the story on many levels,” said Theresa Campbell, M.Ed. “These lesson plans turn The Legend of CacklePatch into an educational tool that connects literacy with hands-on activities, which is invaluable in a classroom.”
Educators and librarians interested in participating can simply reach out to CacklePatch, LLC by providing their school or library’s mailing address. CacklePatch, LLC will then ship a complimentary book directly to the location, along with access to the full set of lesson plans.
“With The Legend of CacklePatch, we wanted to create a story that fosters radical self-expression and joy,” said Laura Hill, the Chief Witching Officer of CacklePatch, LLC. “By offering free copies and carefully crafted lesson plans, we hope to make this unique, engaging story accessible to even more children, and to support educators in providing fun, quality literature to their students.”
For more information on the “Magic in the Stacks” program or to request a donation, please contact CacklePatch, LLC at trickortreat@cacklepatch.com. Terms and conditions can be found at www.cacklepatch.com.
About CacklePatch, LLC
CacklePatch, LLC is a publishing company dedicated to creating children’s literature that delights and inspires young readers. Their flagship book, The Legend of CacklePatch, combines fairy-tale charm with modern themes, bringing whimsy and wonder to children everywhere. CacklePatch, LLC is committed to supporting literacy and making imaginative stories accessible to students across the country.
The program’s debut follows the book’s enthusiastic reception, where it reached the top ten of Amazon’s Hot New Releases in its category within the first week. The Legend of CacklePatch, a captivating story blending fairy-tale magic with a quirky Halloween twist, celebrates creativity, individuality, and a fascination for all things supernatural. It has quickly gained popularity among young readers and educators alike.
Through “Magic in the Stacks,” CacklePatch, LLC aims to bring this charming tale to more children by providing not only the book but also a comprehensive set of free lesson plans developed by Theresa Campbell, M.Ed., an experienced Educational Consultant with over 20 years in curriculum design. These standards-aligned lesson plans cover science, social studies, art, drama, math, and ELA, making the book an engaging resource for teachers across various subjects and grade levels.
“As an educator, I love this book because it inspires students to think creatively and engage with the story on many levels,” said Theresa Campbell, M.Ed. “These lesson plans turn The Legend of CacklePatch into an educational tool that connects literacy with hands-on activities, which is invaluable in a classroom.”
Educators and librarians interested in participating can simply reach out to CacklePatch, LLC by providing their school or library’s mailing address. CacklePatch, LLC will then ship a complimentary book directly to the location, along with access to the full set of lesson plans.
“With The Legend of CacklePatch, we wanted to create a story that fosters radical self-expression and joy,” said Laura Hill, the Chief Witching Officer of CacklePatch, LLC. “By offering free copies and carefully crafted lesson plans, we hope to make this unique, engaging story accessible to even more children, and to support educators in providing fun, quality literature to their students.”
For more information on the “Magic in the Stacks” program or to request a donation, please contact CacklePatch, LLC at trickortreat@cacklepatch.com. Terms and conditions can be found at www.cacklepatch.com.
About CacklePatch, LLC
CacklePatch, LLC is a publishing company dedicated to creating children’s literature that delights and inspires young readers. Their flagship book, The Legend of CacklePatch, combines fairy-tale charm with modern themes, bringing whimsy and wonder to children everywhere. CacklePatch, LLC is committed to supporting literacy and making imaginative stories accessible to students across the country.
Contact
CacklePatch, LLCContact
Laura Hill
914-534-1086
www.cacklepatch.com
Laura Hill
914-534-1086
www.cacklepatch.com
Categories