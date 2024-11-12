Hip-Hop Duo 3rd Bass Reunites and Plans 2025 North American Tour
90’s Hip-Hop Duo 3rd Bass Performed at DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live!, Part of WBLS Radio’s 50th Anniversary Event and Announces Plans for 2025 North American Tour
New York, NY, November 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Iconic Hip-Hop duo 3rd Bass - MC Serch (Michael Berrin) and Prime Minister Pete Nice (Peter Nash) - today announced 3rd Bass has reunited and is planning a North American tour in 2025.
After an 11-year hiatus, 3rd Bass made a triumphant return to the stage on November 8 at DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The performance was part of WBLS Radio’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, where 3rd Bass performed their classic hit “The Gas Face.” This surprise reunion marked the 35th anniversary of their debut album, The Cactus Album, a release that redefined the hip-hop scene.
The Cactus Album, heralded by Eminem “one of the most classic albums in the history of Hip-Hop,” was released on Def Jam on November 14, 1989, and went on to become a gold record in 1990, reaching No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Hip Hop/R&B Albums chart and No. 55 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 1998, the album was selected as one of The Source’s "100 Best Rap Albums."
Hit singles from The Cactus Album include "Steppin' to the A.M," "The Gas Face," "Brooklyn-Queens" and "Product of the Environment" solidified 3rd Bass’ place in hip-hop history.
“I’m thrilled to be reunited with Pete and to be planning a 3rd Bass tour to celebrate the fans, the Bassheads, who have loyally supported our music over the last 35 years. Hip-hop has changed and evolved, but the passion and energy of our audience remains timeless. We can’t wait to relive those classic moments with the next generation,” said Serch. “It was a full-circle moment for us to be on stage with DJ Cassidy, who got his start as an 11-year-old working in the studio I had set up in my attic in Queens, and now we’re on stadium stages together.”
"I have to credit my brother Van Silk for this Reunion with Serch. For the past 15 years his two pet projects have been to get The Furious 5 and 3rd Bass reunited, he finally did it,” said Pete Nice. “Thanks to DJ Cassidy for making it possible for us to perform tonight along with our brothers Melle Mel and Scorpio, the men who literally created emceeing and the blueprint for Hip Hop, it is a great honor. I will have to work around my schedule as the curator at The Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, but I look forward to the opportunity for our fans to see me, Serch and DJ Daddy Rich on stage performing together in the future."
“As a young child aspiring to contribute to the culture of Hip-Hop, MC Serch and Pete Nice were not only idols, but personal mentors. Conducting their long awaited reunion during the Pass The Mic Live WBLS 50th Anniversary celebration was a serendipitous honor and a full circle moment,” said DJ Cassidy.
3rd Bass logo, cover art, video clips and still images available upon request.
For more updates, follow 3rd Bass on social media:
@official3rdbass | @emceeserch | @rushtown298 |@dj_daddy_rich
Tour information and bookings:
Eric “Eclipse” Winn: itsdjeclipse (at) gmail.com and Ralph Edward: celebreallife (at) gmail.com
After an 11-year hiatus, 3rd Bass made a triumphant return to the stage on November 8 at DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The performance was part of WBLS Radio’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, where 3rd Bass performed their classic hit “The Gas Face.” This surprise reunion marked the 35th anniversary of their debut album, The Cactus Album, a release that redefined the hip-hop scene.
The Cactus Album, heralded by Eminem “one of the most classic albums in the history of Hip-Hop,” was released on Def Jam on November 14, 1989, and went on to become a gold record in 1990, reaching No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Hip Hop/R&B Albums chart and No. 55 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 1998, the album was selected as one of The Source’s "100 Best Rap Albums."
Hit singles from The Cactus Album include "Steppin' to the A.M," "The Gas Face," "Brooklyn-Queens" and "Product of the Environment" solidified 3rd Bass’ place in hip-hop history.
“I’m thrilled to be reunited with Pete and to be planning a 3rd Bass tour to celebrate the fans, the Bassheads, who have loyally supported our music over the last 35 years. Hip-hop has changed and evolved, but the passion and energy of our audience remains timeless. We can’t wait to relive those classic moments with the next generation,” said Serch. “It was a full-circle moment for us to be on stage with DJ Cassidy, who got his start as an 11-year-old working in the studio I had set up in my attic in Queens, and now we’re on stadium stages together.”
"I have to credit my brother Van Silk for this Reunion with Serch. For the past 15 years his two pet projects have been to get The Furious 5 and 3rd Bass reunited, he finally did it,” said Pete Nice. “Thanks to DJ Cassidy for making it possible for us to perform tonight along with our brothers Melle Mel and Scorpio, the men who literally created emceeing and the blueprint for Hip Hop, it is a great honor. I will have to work around my schedule as the curator at The Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, but I look forward to the opportunity for our fans to see me, Serch and DJ Daddy Rich on stage performing together in the future."
“As a young child aspiring to contribute to the culture of Hip-Hop, MC Serch and Pete Nice were not only idols, but personal mentors. Conducting their long awaited reunion during the Pass The Mic Live WBLS 50th Anniversary celebration was a serendipitous honor and a full circle moment,” said DJ Cassidy.
3rd Bass logo, cover art, video clips and still images available upon request.
For more updates, follow 3rd Bass on social media:
@official3rdbass | @emceeserch | @rushtown298 |@dj_daddy_rich
Tour information and bookings:
Eric “Eclipse” Winn: itsdjeclipse (at) gmail.com and Ralph Edward: celebreallife (at) gmail.com
Contact
3rd BassContact
Jessica Bellucci
917.463.7037
https://www.facebook.com/Official3rdBass/
Jessica Bellucci
917.463.7037
https://www.facebook.com/Official3rdBass/
Categories