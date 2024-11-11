smartDOC: Automated Content Management Now with GenAI
smartDOC – Intelligent Content Platform for Knowledge Organizations. Easily manage regulatory content with streamlined process, leverage automation and deliver faster with their enterprise document / content system.
Princeton, NJ, November 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DDi, a leader in life sciences technology and regulatory solutions, today announced new version with GenAI enabled smartDOC, an innovative automated content management platform designed to simplify content management. Built to meet the needs of the regulated industries, smartDOC enhances traditional content management with automation to enhance efficiency, productivity and compliance.
smartDOC platform helps companies navigate complex regulatory content needs by automating the preparation and management of critical documents for global requirements. With smartDOC, users can ensure real-time compliance, reduce human error, and maintain full control over document versions, saving both time and resources.
"With smartDOC, we are taking document management to the next level, helping our clients streamline their complex content needs," said Mahesh Malneedi, CTO at DDi. "Our platform is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the healthcare and MedTech industries, ensuring compliance is maintained at all times."
By automating key aspects of document management, smartDOC supports companies in reducing risk, ensuring timely submissions, and focusing on delivering life-saving products to the market.
About DDi
DDi is life sciences focused software Product & Solutions Company. With global headquarters in New Jersey, USA and other global offices in UK, India, and Singapore, we provide smarter technology for Enterprise level, Clinical Development, and Regulatory domains by providing innovative technology products and automation solutions for organizations of various sizes. Our customer base includes organizations from global Top 100 life science companies to growing small & mid-size companies.
For more information, visit https://www.ddismart.com/smartdoc-content-management/
smartDOC platform helps companies navigate complex regulatory content needs by automating the preparation and management of critical documents for global requirements. With smartDOC, users can ensure real-time compliance, reduce human error, and maintain full control over document versions, saving both time and resources.
"With smartDOC, we are taking document management to the next level, helping our clients streamline their complex content needs," said Mahesh Malneedi, CTO at DDi. "Our platform is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the healthcare and MedTech industries, ensuring compliance is maintained at all times."
By automating key aspects of document management, smartDOC supports companies in reducing risk, ensuring timely submissions, and focusing on delivering life-saving products to the market.
About DDi
DDi is life sciences focused software Product & Solutions Company. With global headquarters in New Jersey, USA and other global offices in UK, India, and Singapore, we provide smarter technology for Enterprise level, Clinical Development, and Regulatory domains by providing innovative technology products and automation solutions for organizations of various sizes. Our customer base includes organizations from global Top 100 life science companies to growing small & mid-size companies.
For more information, visit https://www.ddismart.com/smartdoc-content-management/
Contact
DDi LLCContact
Lalit Sahoo
(877) 877-1519
https://www.ddismart.com
Lalit Sahoo
(877) 877-1519
https://www.ddismart.com
Categories