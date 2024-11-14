Author Martha Wyatt-Rossignol’s New Book, "No Face Like Mine," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Journey to Find Her Biological Father and Discover Her True Roots

Recent release “No Face Like Mine” from Page Publishing author Martha Wyatt-Rossignol is a poignant story of a woman on a quest to understand her identity amidst family secrets. Growing up feeling different and disconnected, she discovers the truth about her lineage and embarks on a journey to find her biological father.