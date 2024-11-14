Author Martha Wyatt-Rossignol’s New Book, "No Face Like Mine," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Journey to Find Her Biological Father and Discover Her True Roots
Recent release “No Face Like Mine” from Page Publishing author Martha Wyatt-Rossignol is a poignant story of a woman on a quest to understand her identity amidst family secrets. Growing up feeling different and disconnected, she discovers the truth about her lineage and embarks on a journey to find her biological father.
Manchester, NH, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Martha Wyatt-Rossignol, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family, has completed her new book, “No Face Like Mine”: a heartfelt narrative that chronicles the life of a woman who spends years searching for a face that reflected her own, ultimately uncovering deep-seated truths about her family and herself.
“‘No Face Like Mine’ tells the story of a woman who spent her life looking for a face like hers,” writes Martha. “Growing up, she wondered why her face was unlike any of her family members. It was later revealed that she had a different father than her siblings. But even then, the man she was told was her father did not look like her. She still had doubts but never questioned what she was told. Her suspicions were finally proven valid. Her ‘father’ was not her father. She was left with a big void in her life, so she kept wondering. After getting married and moving away from her birthplace, she felt she would never find the truth—but she kept hoping. For years, the quest and desire to find her biological father lingered in her soul.”
Published by Page Publishing, Martha Wyatt-Rossignol’s riveting tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound as the truth slowly comes to light. Expertly paced and character-driven, “No Face Like Mine” is a powerful story of belonging, love, and the enduring search for one’s true self, promising to resonate with anyone who has grappled with questions of identity and family ties.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “No Face Like Mine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
