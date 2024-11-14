Author Ginger Harris’s New Book, "Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors," is a Fun and Educational Tale Designed to Help Readers Learn Their Colors

Recent release “Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors” from Page Publishing author Ginger Harris is an interactive and engaging book designed to help readers of all ages discover the joy of learning colors as they follow along on Mammaw Gigi’s adventures, utilizing playful rhymes to encourage learning as part of everyday experiences.