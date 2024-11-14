Author Ginger Harris’s New Book, "Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors," is a Fun and Educational Tale Designed to Help Readers Learn Their Colors
Recent release “Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors” from Page Publishing author Ginger Harris is an interactive and engaging book designed to help readers of all ages discover the joy of learning colors as they follow along on Mammaw Gigi’s adventures, utilizing playful rhymes to encourage learning as part of everyday experiences.
Lexington, KY, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ginger Harris, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors”: a delightful story that invites young readers on an exciting educational adventure that centers around Mammaw Gigi, who helps her grandchildren learn all about their colors while driving them to school.
Raised in Ashland, Kentucky, by Southern Baptist Christian parents, author Ginger Harris graduated from Ashland Community College and American National University and now resides in Lexington, Kentucky. She enjoys piano, singing, cross-stitch, reading, and caring for her pets—an Aussie Shepherd named Maddie and a black-and-white tuxedo cat named Baby. Having raised three successful adults, Harris finds pleasure in watching her seven grandchildren grow in stature and maturity.
“‘Let’s Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi’ is an enjoyable book for very young to school-age children who are learning colors,” writes Harris. “The color red is one of the first easily recognizable bright colors by babies and toddlers. Many families have helped children pass travel time in the car by playing a color game or ‘I Spy’ as some individuals call it. Using a simple rhyme of ‘Riddley, Diddley, Idley, Dee, I see something you don’t see. And the color of it is…’ children will find pleasure in searching outside scenery or the car’s interior for the requested color. The shorter attention span of babies and toddlers can use this as a bedtime story because it is a briefer story. The Mammaw Gigi series of learning books will encourage children of all ages to find learning an everyday experience. There is always something new to learn in life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ginger Harris’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s philosophy that learning should be an enjoyable and lifelong experience. Designed for very young to school-age children, “Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors” not only teaches colors but also nurtures a curiosity and appreciation for learning that will benefit children as they grow.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
