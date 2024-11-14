Author Carlton Morris’s New Book, "The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods," is a Groundbreaking Analysis of Religious Myths and Human Identity in the Modern World
Recent release “The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods: Children of the Biblical Gods Hebrews Israelites Arabs” from Page Publishing by author Carlton Morris is an eye-opening examination of the myths, customs, and rituals to offer a fresh perspective on the relationship between the biblical gods and humanity.
Phoenix, AZ, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carlton Morris, a loving father of four who spent years working for the government, twenty years in the navy, and twenty years with Air Force civil engineers, has completed his new book, “The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods: Children of the Biblical Gods Hebrews Israelites Arabs”: a compelling and thought-provoking work that challenges conventional beliefs about the biblical deities, shedding light on the myths, customs, and rituals that often obscure their true identities.
Throughout his career, author Carlton Morris has directed air traffic and served on board a submarine, a sub rescue vessel, destroyers, and an LST with the Green Berets in Vietnam. The author eventually retired in 1980 as a US Navy lieutenant and in 1996 as a construction planner for Air Force civil engineers. Morris holds a letter of patent for a multi lift hand truck, is a past member of Mensa, artist, illustrator, and lay student of religious and esoteric doctrine. Currently, he lives in Phoenix, Arizona, where he enjoys golfing, bowling, and playing poker and bingo.
“‘The Left Hand of the Biblical God’ refers to the myths, customs, rituals, ceremonies, and sacrifices performed by religious organizations that are the shields that hide the true identity of both the benevolent Lord God and Jehovah, the vindictive God of Abraham. It is a saga of their genetic bloodlines, that of the Lord God through Adam and that of Jehovah through his son Isaac.
“It is a realistic look at the civilized society of man before the flood and a critical critique of the recorded death, suffering, trials, and tribulations of the Jewish people after the flood.
“‘The Left Hand of the Biblical God’ is a new and different perspective on the identity of the biblical gods and their relationship with man, an analysis of the Christian Bible, and the reality of organized religion. It is a perspective that will never be heard, preached from the pulpit, or taught in Sunday school.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carlton Morris’s enlightening read offers audiences a new lens through which to view the identity of biblical figures and their interactions with mankind. By presenting insights that are rarely discussed in religious contexts, “The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods” is essential for anyone interested in theology, history, or the complexities of organized religion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods: Children of the Biblical Gods Hebrews Israelites Arabs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
