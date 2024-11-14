Author DJ Richards’s New Book, "Wheat In The Tares," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing How the Author’s Life Was Changed by Her Deep Faith and Relationship with the Lord

Recent release “Wheat In The Tares” from Covenant Books author DJ Richards is a compelling and thought-provoking account of the author’s life, revealing the ways in which God’s presence has helped to guide her through life’s challenges. Through Richards’s story, readers will discover how their own relationship with the Lord can be a source of strength and light.