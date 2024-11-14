Author DJ Richards’s New Book, "Wheat In The Tares," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing How the Author’s Life Was Changed by Her Deep Faith and Relationship with the Lord
Recent release “Wheat In The Tares” from Covenant Books author DJ Richards is a compelling and thought-provoking account of the author’s life, revealing the ways in which God’s presence has helped to guide her through life’s challenges. Through Richards’s story, readers will discover how their own relationship with the Lord can be a source of strength and light.
Holly Hill, FL, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DJ Richards, who was raised in Central Florida, has completed her new book, “Wheat In The Tares”: a heartfelt and emotionally stirring look at the ways in which the author’s life has been impacted by her faith and trust in God. With each chapter, Richards presents the tools needed for readers to embrace the Lord and live a life that is truly within God’s unending glory.
“This book is a testament to the trials of one who was gifted with dreams of prophecy and how our enemy tried his best to kill, steal, and destroy one person from early childhood through even now,” writes Richards. “Yet the Creator of all that was created rescued me, even from myself. He justifies me, avenges me, protects me, and prospers me through His promises by the blood of Jesus. Learn how to access your promises now because when Jesus gets here, it’s kind of too late. By the way, He’s coming soon! That is the whole point.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, DJ Richards’s new book is an enlightening tale that will help to uplift readers from all walks of life, challenging them to open their hearts and minds up to the Lord and his everlasting love.
Readers can purchase “Wheat In The Tares” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
