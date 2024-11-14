Author Melanie Mcneil Serafin’s New Book, "Sum of Me," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Delving Into the Author’s Observations of the World Around Her

Recent release “Sum of Me” from Covenant Books author Melanie McNeil Serafin is a series of poignant poems that documents the author’s life and perceptions of both the world and herself. Emotionally raw and beautifully written, “Sum of Me” is sure to resonate with readers as they explore the human condition and all of God’s creation.