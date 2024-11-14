Author Melanie Mcneil Serafin’s New Book, "Sum of Me," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Delving Into the Author’s Observations of the World Around Her
Recent release “Sum of Me” from Covenant Books author Melanie McNeil Serafin is a series of poignant poems that documents the author’s life and perceptions of both the world and herself. Emotionally raw and beautifully written, “Sum of Me” is sure to resonate with readers as they explore the human condition and all of God’s creation.
Janesville, WI, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Melanie McNeil Serafin, a loving wife who has had a gratifying nursing career and enjoys reading, photography, roller skating, sketching, acrylic and oil painting, gardening, and poetry, has completed her new book, “Sum of Me”: a compelling series of poems exploring the author’s lived experiences, offering readers hope and encouragement.
“The title ‘Sum of Me’ is generally about what I appreciate, observe, perceive, and experience in this world that I was created to live in, also to hopefully be effective for those for whom God has chosen, and likewise, for those who are effective for me,” writes Serafin. “We each choose to live our lives, according to the freewill that God has given us. We are in this world together, but it is a hard road at times. So given the chance to help others and help ourselves, I feel that we need to strive to be positively connected to all living things.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melanie McNeil Serafin’s new book is an engaging poetic journey through the author’s mind, presenting a heartfelt series to uplift readers through messages of hope and faith.
Readers can purchase “Sum of Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
