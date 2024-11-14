Author Laura Lancaster’s New Book, “The Sins of St. Anne's,” Follows a Young Teacher Whose Repressed Memories of Witnessing a Violent Crime Begin to Return to Her
Recent release “The Sins of St. Anne's” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laura Lancaster centers around Traci, a recent college graduate who returns to her old all-girls Catholic academy to teach. As she starts her new role, Traci begins to recover fragmented memories of a traumatic event witnessed years earlier—a murder that occurred at the prestigious school.
New York, NY, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laura Lancaster has completed her new book, “The Sins of St. Anne's”: a gripping novel of repressed memories and dark secrets that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats as a young woman begins to remember the horrific crime she witnessed at a young age.
“A young girl witnesses murder at a prestigious all-girls Catholic academy, traumatizing her into repressing her memory for years,” writes Lancaster. “Now a recent college graduate, Traci Carlisle receives an offer to teach at her old school from the director himself, Father Paul Price, an offer which could not have come at a better time.
“Embarking on her new career at St. Anne’s, Traci meets fellow teacher Ben Bryant, who quickly befriends Traci, earning her trust and confidence. But as time goes on, Traci finds bits and pieces of her memory returning, sporadically unveiling secrets of the past, and she soon finds herself in the center of all evil, with Ben intertwined amidst it all.
“The journey through this frightful tale takes many shocking twists and turns, sure to keep you turning page after page.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laura Lancaster’s thrilling tale weaves a compelling narrative of suspense and psychological tension, with Traci's journey revealing layers of deception and malevolence that threaten her safety and sanity. With its evocative storytelling and well-crafted suspense, “The Sins of St. Anne’s” stands out as a masterful exploration of trauma, memory, and the sinister undercurrents that can lurk behind seemingly respectable facades.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Sins of St. Anne's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
