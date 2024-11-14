Author Laura Lancaster’s New Book, “The Sins of St. Anne's,” Follows a Young Teacher Whose Repressed Memories of Witnessing a Violent Crime Begin to Return to Her

Recent release “The Sins of St. Anne's” from Newman Springs Publishing author Laura Lancaster centers around Traci, a recent college graduate who returns to her old all-girls Catholic academy to teach. As she starts her new role, Traci begins to recover fragmented memories of a traumatic event witnessed years earlier—a murder that occurred at the prestigious school.