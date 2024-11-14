Author Stephen H. Vogler’s New Book, “G**dby W*rld,” is a Compelling Tale of a Young Girl Who Finds a Way to Speak with the World Through a Secondhand Typewriter

Recent release “G**dby W*rld” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen H. Vogler tells the poignant story of Sara Ann, a girl with disabilities who finds her voice through an unexpected gift—a typewriter. As she navigates her new voice, she faces heartbreaking challenges and struggles, leading to a difficult farewell.