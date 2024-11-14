Author Stephen H. Vogler’s New Book, “G**dby W*rld,” is a Compelling Tale of a Young Girl Who Finds a Way to Speak with the World Through a Secondhand Typewriter
Recent release “G**dby W*rld” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen H. Vogler tells the poignant story of Sara Ann, a girl with disabilities who finds her voice through an unexpected gift—a typewriter. As she navigates her new voice, she faces heartbreaking challenges and struggles, leading to a difficult farewell.
Phoenix, AZ, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephen H. Vogler, who received his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University and his graduate degree from the University of Oregon in Eugene, has completed his new book, “G**dby W*rld”: a touching exploration of resilience, connection, and the impact of fleeting relationships that centers around a young disabled girl who finds her one true ally suddenly taken from her after just managing to find her voice.
Over the course of his career, author Stephen H. Vogler had been a teacher of English and theater for nearly forty years in high schools and colleges across the country. Currently, he teaches writing and theater games at Community 43 in Phoenix, Arizona. He is a published author, having written a book on writing and articles for the “English Journal” and “Working Woman Magazine.”
“Most days, Sara Ann’s physical and learning disabilities keep her indoors and alone—except on Thursdays,” writes Vogler. “That’s when Mrs. James, her tutor, comes to teach her reading and writing. But this Thursday is an exception. Today Mrs. James has brought along a secondhand typewriter from Lapinski’s Pawnshop. This is the day that Sara Ann says ‘hello’ to the world. Little does she know that before the year is over, she’ll be saying ‘goodby’ for the last time.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephen H. Vogler’s engaging tale is a powerful reminder of the fragility of life and promises to leave a lasting impact on readers of the beauty and complexity of human connections.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “G**dby W*rld” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
