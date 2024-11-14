Author Perry Dantes’s New Book, "The Mystery Healer," is a Gripping Novel of Trauma and Redemption That Follows a Surgeon’s Harrowing Life Changing Experience
Recent release “The Mystery Healer” from Newman Springs Publishing author Perry Dantes tells the poignant story of Dr. Steven Goodman, a brilliant surgeon whose life spirals into chaos after he loses his memory under tragic circumstances. Over the course of ten challenging years, Dr. Goodman struggles to reclaim his identity and purpose, ultimately leading to a path of healing and redemption.
New York, NY, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Perry Dantes, who was born in Aleksandrow Kujawski, Poland, and attended both Nicolaus Copernicus University in Poland and the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, has completed his new book, “The Mystery Healer”: a powerful narrative that follows the journey of Dr. Steven Goodman, a renowned surgeon whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a profound loss of memory due to extraordinarily tragic events.
“My book ‘The Mystery Healer’ is a story of a great surgeon, Dr. Steven Goodman, whose life became a living hell after he lost his memory because of very unusual and tragic circumstances in his life,” writes Dantes. “Although this story has a happy end, ten years of hell had a negative effect on his life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Perry Dantes’s enthralling narrative ultimately offers a message of hope and healing, skillfully navigating the complexities of memory, identity, and the human condition to provide readers with an engaging exploration of what it means to heal—not only physically, but emotionally and spiritually.
With its rich character development and gripping storyline, “The Mystery Healer” is sure to resonate with readers seeking both an emotional and inspirational journey, delivering a powerful story that highlights the human spirit’s capacity to overcome any adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Mystery Healer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
