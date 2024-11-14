Author Perry Dantes’s New Book, "The Mystery Healer," is a Gripping Novel of Trauma and Redemption That Follows a Surgeon’s Harrowing Life Changing Experience

Recent release “The Mystery Healer” from Newman Springs Publishing author Perry Dantes tells the poignant story of Dr. Steven Goodman, a brilliant surgeon whose life spirals into chaos after he loses his memory under tragic circumstances. Over the course of ten challenging years, Dr. Goodman struggles to reclaim his identity and purpose, ultimately leading to a path of healing and redemption.