Author Alés Grace Ferguson’s New Book, "Son of Sone," is a Spellbinding Sci-Fi Romance That Unveils a Story of Love, Duty, and Destiny Across the Galaxy

Recent release “Son of Sone” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alés Grace Ferguson transports readers to the year 2171, where two brothers from the planet Azuron embark on a mission to Earth. Tasked with punishing the culprits behind humanity's decline, one of the brothers encounters a love that defies the cosmos and, potentially, their mission.