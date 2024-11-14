Author Alés Grace Ferguson’s New Book, "Son of Sone," is a Spellbinding Sci-Fi Romance That Unveils a Story of Love, Duty, and Destiny Across the Galaxy
Recent release “Son of Sone” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alés Grace Ferguson transports readers to the year 2171, where two brothers from the planet Azuron embark on a mission to Earth. Tasked with punishing the culprits behind humanity's decline, one of the brothers encounters a love that defies the cosmos and, potentially, their mission.
New York, NY, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alés Grace Ferguson has completed her new book, “Son of Sone”: a gripping tale set in a dystopian future that intertwines elements of adventure, romance, and the complexities of duty, drawing readers into a world on the brink of extinction.
“The year is 2171, and in the mid of a slow death of homo sapiens on Earth, Aeric Sone, the ruler of planet Azuron and the King of the Galaxy, sends his sons, Liam and Haniel, to Earth to punish those responsible and save as many chosen ones as possible,” writes Ferguson. “Haniel is in charge, while his half-Azurian brother, Liam, is his assistant and responsible for their security. The brothers have limited resources and need to work with what they bring with them, as well as what they can gather using their technology.
“At the beginning of their mission, they meet a young woman named Danica Waters. Liam is immediately drawn to Danica, not just for her beauty but for her kind, caring nature. She is attracted to him as well in a way she has never felt before. Liam pursues Danica in between his duties for his father and his brother, Haniel.
“Azurians are different from humans in many ways, one being they are only capable of romantic love once in their lifetimes. Once they fall in love, they never will again, and the love for that person will stay with them until their death. Liam realizes Danica is his one love, and although she is human, Danica feels the same for him.
“Liam wants to protect Danica at all costs once danger comes to her, and they start to work together to help with the tasks given to Liam by Haniel. Liam will stop at nothing to ensure Danica’s safety, security, and bring her happiness. He is even willing to go against his brother, Haniel, to save her.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alés Grace Ferguson’s riveting novel is a compelling exploration of love, loyalty, and sacrifice set against a richly imagined sci-fi backdrop. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Son of Sone” promises to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, inviting them to ponder the essence of love and the lengths one will go to protect it.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Son of Sone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
