Claudia Ingram’s New Book, "Prayer and Praise," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Collection That Invites Readers to Witness the Transformative Power of Prayer in Daily Life
Chicago, IL, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Claudia Ingram, a widow and mother of four who earned a college degree from Chicago State University, has completed her most recent book, “Prayer and Praise: The Testimonies of Prayer Line Prayer Warriors: Proof that Prayer Changes Any and Everything!”: an inspiring compilation that brings together heartfelt testimonies from dedicated prayer warriors who gather daily, showcasing how faith and community can lead to miraculous changes.
In the “Prayer and Praise: The Testimonies of Prayer Line Warriors,” Minister Claudia Ingram has compiled the testimonies of prayer warriors from around the country who assemble at 5 a.m. each day on the prayer line she founded, petitioning God on behalf of themselves, their families, friends and loved ones, people across the nation, and each other. “Prayer and Praise” eloquently captures how the prayer warriors’ faith has been increased by the miracles they’ve witnessed through years of calling on the names of Jesus, proof that the power of prayer changes any and everything.
“To those who are called to it, prayer is the most significant part of our daily lives,” writes Ingram. “Not only does it humbly position us in the right posture to communicate our needs to God, prayer gives us the opportunity to show gratitude of all He has done with praise and thanksgiving.”
Published by Fulton Books, Claudia Ingram’s book is designed to either convince or confirm one’s belief in the power of prayer, with each testimony encouraging readers to reflect on their own faith journey and the potential of prayer to effect change in their lives. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Prayer and Praise” is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, hope, and a deeper understanding of the role prayer can play, making it an ideal gift for those looking to strengthen their faith or support loved ones in their spiritual journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Prayer and Praise: The Testimonies of Prayer Line Prayer Warriors: Proof that Prayer Changes Any and Everything!” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
