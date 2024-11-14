Talic Murphy’s Newly Released “The Ruah of Yah: God’s Ancient Word” is an Enlightening Exploration of Hidden Biblical Truths and Divine Revelation
“The Ruah of Yah: God’s Ancient Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Talic Murphy is a thought-provoking examination of the Bible's completeness, addressing the significance of the apocryphal texts and their ancient origins.
Bath, NY, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Ruah of Yah: God’s Ancient Word,” an insightful inquiry into the depths of biblical scripture, challenging conventional interpretations and uncovering hidden truths, is the creation of published author, Talic Murphy.
Murphy shares, “Have you ever questioned the completeness of the Bible? Did man in His own wisdom make changes to what was and what was not God’s inspired Scripture, thereby tarnishing it by the flesh of men? Well, did you know what man calls apocrypha, or the missing books, are in fact the inspired scriptures of God, for they were a part of the Word for over two thousand years and were included within the original King James Bible, published in 1611, and were not removed until 1885, 274 years later? Did not the Lord warn man in Revelation 22:18, saying, 'For I alert unto all man who discern the utterances of prophecy revealed in Scripture, declaring that everyone who adds unto them, will receive from God the plagues from within the Scriptures?' Furthermore, any and all who remove the Words coming from the Scriptures of prophecy will by the hands of God be removed from acquiring their inheritance which lies between the tree of life and the heavenly city revealed in the Scriptures.
"Did you know all things were first disclosed unto the prophet Enoch? Did you know that because of Enoch’s prayer to the Father, a remnant was left on the earth to be saved? Did you know humanity was given only seven thousand years on this earth Have you ever wondered who God refers to as the ones on His left within the church? Do you desire to know the origins of man, the name of the moon, the sun, and all the hidden mysteries of God that are revealed only to the truly consecrated ones? Then you will be fascinated by The Ruah of Yah: God’s Ancient Word, which discloses the secrets of Yah, reveals the coming end, doom of the wicked, and the glory for the holy ones dwelling with angels.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Talic Murphy’s new book invites readers to explore the mysteries of scripture and encourages a deeper understanding of divine truths.
Consumers can purchase “The Ruah of Yah: God’s Ancient Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ruah of Yah: God’s Ancient Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
