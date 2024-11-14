Winston A. Richter’s Newly Released “The Dimensions of Grace, From A To Z” is an Inspirational Exploration of God’s Grace
“The Dimensions of Grace, From A To Z” from Christian Faith Publishing author Winston A. Richter is a heartfelt and insightful exploration of the multifaceted nature of God’s grace, illustrated through biblical stories and personal reflections on spiritual transformation and divine mercy.
Shorewood, IL, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Dimensions of Grace, From A To Z”: a powerful spiritual guide that delves into the many aspects of God’s grace, revealing how it operates in different ways in the lives of believers. “The Dimensions of Grace, From A To Z” is the creation of published author, Winston A. Richter, who was born in Accra, Ghana, in the year 1956. He migrated to the United States in 1995. He is the author of the book The New Way of Worship. He studied at the Moody Bible School in Chicago and took some special classes on evangelistic preaching at Olford Ministries International–OMI, Memphis, Tennessee. He currently works at Amazon in Channahon, Illinois, as a teaching ambassador (helps in training the newly hired people in their new job). He worked as a night auditor with SP Plus at the W Hotel Lakeshore, Chicago, and with Encore Hospitality also at the W Chicago-Lakeshore Hotel. He also worked for Impark and ABM (both at the Swissotel Chicago) and System Parking at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago.
He is an elder and a marriage counselor at Christ’s Oasis Ministries, Chicago. He is a member of Passion for Needy, a charity organization in Ghana, West Africa. He was born in a religious family and became a Christian in 1979 at Calvary Baptist Church in Accra, Ghana. As a service unto God, he sang in the church choir, the mass choir, and the male voice choir. He has a burning passion for reaching out to lost souls. Winston is married for thirty-five years to his beautiful wife, Helen Richter, with three children—Winfred, Richmond, and Sarah—and three grandchildren, Mariah, Mataya, and Caleb.
Richter shares, “God deals with us in different ways and in various ways when it comes to grace. David was a shepherd boy tending his father’s sheep when God took him from the pasture and appointed him king over Israel. This is grace, from tending flock to a king (2 Samuel 7:8 NIV). Saul, the persecutor, was a real threat to the early church when the Lord stopped him on the road to Damascus and made him an apostle and a great evangelist. What a transformation! Grace found him and was commissioned from heaven.
"God calls unqualified people and qualifies them for His service and for His glory. Man’s sin disqualifies him from being used as a vessel for God, but God’s grace overrides all that disqualifies you and elevates you to a height where you cannot reach on your own. There is a divine call to come to God’s holy presence, the throne of grace, for mercy and grace for our daily walk. I am personally pleading with you to embrace God’s free grace, and you will experience all the goodness of God, and your life will never be the same.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Winston A. Richter’s new book offers readers a deeper understanding of the limitless power of God’s grace and encourages them to embrace it fully.
Consumers can purchase “The Dimensions of Grace, From A To Z” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dimensions of Grace, From A To Z,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
