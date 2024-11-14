Stephney Palmer’s Newly Released “BFA: ‘Beauty For Ashes’” is an Uplifting Exploration of Healing and Faith
“BFA: ‘Beauty For Ashes’” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephney Palmer is an inspiring account of personal healing, friendship, and the transformative power of faith, offering readers hope during challenging times.
West Palm Beach, FL, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “BFA: ‘Beauty For Ashes,’” a heartfelt and encouraging narrative that delves into the power of faith and friendship during life's most difficult moments, is the creation of published author, Stephney Palmer.
Palmer shares, “BFA (Beauty for Ashes) was born at a time in my life when everything that could go wrong did. God, in His infinite love, brought three friends into my life who were going through similar pain and hurt. Together, we drew strength through our tears, laughter, and prayers. My hope is that everyone who reads Beauty for Ashes will find comfort through the pages, knowing that God will give them beauty for ashes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephney Palmer’s new book offers readers a message of hope and resilience, encouraging them to find strength in faith and community during times of grief and hardship.
Consumers can purchase “BFA: ‘Beauty For Ashes’” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BFA: ‘Beauty For Ashes,’” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
