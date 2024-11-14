Charles Carr’s Newly Released "Sally’s Dress" is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Story for Young Readers
“Sally’s Dress” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Carr is a poignant narrative that introduces young readers to important lessons about fairness and hard work through the eyes of an eight-year-old girl.
Millsboro, DE, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sally’s Dress”: a heartfelt and educational story that explores the challenges of fairness and personal responsibility. “Sally’s Dress” is the creation of published author, Charles Carr, a dedicated father and grandfather who currently works as a real estate agent after owning a DJ entertainment company for nearly two decades.
Carr shares, “Eight-year-old Sally learns very early in her life the unfairness of socialism. After many hours of hard work selling lemonade, Sally finally has enough money to buy a new dress for her first day at school, only to have the evil socialist mayor confiscate half of her money to redistribute as he sees fit. A heart-wrenching story that every preteen can easily understand and will carry with them as the foundation of their adult affiliation. A child, a nephew or niece, a grandson or granddaughter, or any preteen needs to read this. They are the future of our country, and they are being misled. Steer them in the right direction.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Carr’s new book a simple yet profound tale that uses relatable experiences to teach children important values about self-reliance, personal achievement, and the consequences of government overreach.
Consumers can purchase “Sally’s Dress” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sally’s Dress,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories