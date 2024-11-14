M. D. Buttram’s Newly Released “The Wall Builder: Leaving No Stone Unturned” is an Insightful Exploration of Faith and Community
“The Wall Builder: Leaving No Stone Unturned” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. D. Buttram is a compelling autobiographical account that delves into the intersection of personal faith and communal challenges within the Southern Baptist Convention.
Wake Forest, NC, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Wall Builder: Leaving No Stone Unturned,” a profound narrative of a young man’s journey in faith, capturing his experiences after being discharged from the United States Navy, is the creation of published author, M. D. Buttram.
Buttram shares, “In the early 1980s, a young man, recently discharged from the United States Navy, experiences a verbal call from God, saying, 'Whom shall I send to unite my people!' Eager to obey but unsure how exactly to follow this call, he enrolls in the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina. While there, he is assigned to repair and rebuild the century-old, mile-long, dry-laid stone wall that was originally built by a freed slave affectionately called Doctor Tom. It is while rebuilding the wall that he comes to understand this task as a parable symbolic of the community within that is embroiled in a controversy over the inerrancy of scripture. At that time, the controversy was shaking the foundation of the entire Southern Baptist Convention, with the historical campus and seminary at its epicenter.
"'The Wall Builder: Leaving No Stone Unturned' is an autobiographical account of his experiences and realizations as he struggles to follow the leading of the Spirit. Understanding gradually replaces disillusionment as he comes to the conclusion that the seminary is but a microcosm of a much larger problem that infects all denominations and impairs Christian unity on a global scale.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. D. Buttram’s new book offers readers a reflective and engaging perspective on the challenges of maintaining unity within the Christian faith amidst doctrinal disputes.
Consumers can purchase “The Wall Builder: Leaving No Stone Unturned” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wall Builder: Leaving No Stone Unturned,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
