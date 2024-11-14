B. K. Robinson’s Newly Released “Circumstances to Corporate and the Miracles In Between” is an Inspiring and Faith-Driven Journey of Overcoming Adversity
“Circumstances to Corporate and the Miracles In Between” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. K. Robinson is an uplifting memoir that explores themes of perseverance, faith, and the power of miracles. Robinson encourages readers to break through traditional barriers and embrace new opportunities while trusting in God's guidance.
Wesley Chapel, FL, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Circumstances to Corporate and the Miracles In Between”: an empowering and faith-filled reflection on life’s challenges and the divine interventions that guide us through them. “Circumstances to Corporate and the Miracles In Between” is the creation of published author, B. K. Robinson, who is always striving to be a godly woman of faith, wife, mother of three, grandmother, leader in her community, and entrepreneur at heart. B. K. Robinson is the author of Circumstances to Corporate and the future author of Corporate to Vendor Row.
Robinson shares, “Life is a mystery as it is written. Despite all conventional wisdom, miracles can still happen. When faced with adversity, perseverance can bring victory!
"Going against the grain of traditional thinking and living, this book is meant to encourage anyone willing to break through traditional and generational barriers, keeping an open mind, and taking steps of faith toward new opportunities that will continue to provide advancement for their path.
"Life’s circumstances are like solving a Rubik’s cube. It can seem confusing with all the different colors and patterns, but it’s during this process of twists and turns that we are challenged to rearrange and find clarity. As the circumstances fall in place, they give us belief and hope that we are still on a path for a brighter future!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. K. Robinson’s new book provides readers with insight and motivation to persevere through life's trials and discover the miracles that lie ahead.
Consumers can purchase “Circumstances to Corporate and the Miracles In Between” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Circumstances to Corporate and the Miracles In Between,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
