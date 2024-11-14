Kenneth Hopkins’s Newly Released “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence” is a Riveting Account of Government Secrets and Extraterrestrial Encounters
“UFO Girl: Military Intelligence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Hopkins is an intriguing exploration of government conspiracies, extraterrestrial encounters, and the psychological effects of secret intelligence operations.
Shutesbury, MA, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence”: a captivating sci-fi adventure that weaves together elements of government intrigue, alien abductions, and the psychological toll of living within a world filled with dark secrets. “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence” is the creation of published author, Kenneth Hopkins.
Hopkins shares, “A story told by diaries, of a young woman’s recruitment into military intelligence from a jail cell. Involved as a child in the CIA’s MK-Ultra projects, her assignment was to become involved with a naive college student from Northeastern University. Together, they would experience the unexplainable and homicides of friends, a world with no explanations. Blackouts and missing time would plague them. They would experience heaven in consciousness and hell in unconsciousness. Greys would take a special interest in this couple.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Hopkins’s new book offers readers an intense, fast-paced narrative that combines real-world conspiracies with a thrilling, otherworldly adventure.
Consumers can purchase “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories