Kenneth Hopkins’s Newly Released “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence” is a Riveting Account of Government Secrets and Extraterrestrial Encounters

Shutesbury, MA, November 14, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence”: a captivating sci-fi adventure that weaves together elements of government intrigue, alien abductions, and the psychological toll of living within a world filled with dark secrets. “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence” is the creation of published author, Kenneth Hopkins.Hopkins shares, “A story told by diaries, of a young woman’s recruitment into military intelligence from a jail cell. Involved as a child in the CIA’s MK-Ultra projects, her assignment was to become involved with a naive college student from Northeastern University. Together, they would experience the unexplainable and homicides of friends, a world with no explanations. Blackouts and missing time would plague them. They would experience heaven in consciousness and hell in unconsciousness. Greys would take a special interest in this couple.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Hopkins’s new book offers readers an intense, fast-paced narrative that combines real-world conspiracies with a thrilling, otherworldly adventure.Consumers can purchase “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “UFO Girl: Military Intelligence,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.