Alan Engle’s Newly Released "Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus" is an Inspiring and Accessible Guide to Deepening One’s Faith
“Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan Engle is a thoughtful exploration of the Gospels, designed to encourage personal reflection, spiritual growth, and deeper understanding through daily scripture study.
Honea Path, SC, November 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus”: an insightful and accessible journey through the Gospels. “Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” is the creation of published author, Alan Engle, who has a master of divinity from Christian Bible College in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and a master of education from the University of Colorado. Alan is a Christian life coach certified by Kingdom Coaching Institute, formerly Bethel Transformational Coaching, out of Redding, California. He spends his days writing, praying, studying, and coaching. Walks in the parks are refreshing and inspirational to him. Alan has a son and two daughters. He now lives in Fort Worth, Texas, enjoying his grandchildren and attending Gateway Church North Fort Worth.
Engle shares, “Experience continuous growth through the scriptures.
"As Christians, we know that studying God’s word through a daily reading of the Bible brings personal growth, enlightenment, and power to our lives. The Bible scriptures are living and are fresh every day. The Bible is not like a novel we read through once and toss aside. It is to be studied, absorbed, and lived out.
"Are you serious about learning and understanding the Bible scriptures?"
Alan Engle hopes you are and wants to help you along in your journey through his new book. In this book, he continues the idea of stepping or furthering your understanding of the Bible. In this edition of the stepping series, he highlights the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. The format is the same as his first two books, Stepping through the Psalms and Proverbs and More Steps through the Scriptures. That is to pick out a favorite verse or paragraph and write a short commentary on it.
"Stepping through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus" is not a rigorous study with footnotes and references to other writers. It was written with the leading of the Holy Spirit. So it is easy to read, absorb, and think about. The Steps lend themselves to daily reading and meditation. It is also designed for small-group Bible studies.
Stepping through the Gospels will do the following:
· Introduce you to another Christian interpretation of the scriptures.
· Shed new light on some of your favorite scriptures.
· Stimulate your thinking on how you might write a commentary.
· Encourage a daily quick study of the word of God.
· Build you up in a positive outlook on your steps with God.
· Work in addition to other commentaries for a more complete study.
If you desire to grow more in your walk with the Lord, this book can be your guide. In conjunction with the Holy Spirit, a deeper understanding of the scriptures is possible, and your life can become more fruitful.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Engle’s new book offers an engaging and uplifting exploration of the Gospels, perfect for anyone looking to strengthen their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Engle shares, “Experience continuous growth through the scriptures.
"As Christians, we know that studying God’s word through a daily reading of the Bible brings personal growth, enlightenment, and power to our lives. The Bible scriptures are living and are fresh every day. The Bible is not like a novel we read through once and toss aside. It is to be studied, absorbed, and lived out.
"Are you serious about learning and understanding the Bible scriptures?"
Alan Engle hopes you are and wants to help you along in your journey through his new book. In this book, he continues the idea of stepping or furthering your understanding of the Bible. In this edition of the stepping series, he highlights the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. The format is the same as his first two books, Stepping through the Psalms and Proverbs and More Steps through the Scriptures. That is to pick out a favorite verse or paragraph and write a short commentary on it.
"Stepping through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus" is not a rigorous study with footnotes and references to other writers. It was written with the leading of the Holy Spirit. So it is easy to read, absorb, and think about. The Steps lend themselves to daily reading and meditation. It is also designed for small-group Bible studies.
Stepping through the Gospels will do the following:
· Introduce you to another Christian interpretation of the scriptures.
· Shed new light on some of your favorite scriptures.
· Stimulate your thinking on how you might write a commentary.
· Encourage a daily quick study of the word of God.
· Build you up in a positive outlook on your steps with God.
· Work in addition to other commentaries for a more complete study.
If you desire to grow more in your walk with the Lord, this book can be your guide. In conjunction with the Holy Spirit, a deeper understanding of the scriptures is possible, and your life can become more fruitful.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Engle’s new book offers an engaging and uplifting exploration of the Gospels, perfect for anyone looking to strengthen their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stepping Through the Gospels: Walking with Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories