Chic&Kiddo Launches Month-Long Black Friday Event with Premium Wallpapers and Wall Murals for All Interiors
Chic&Kiddo, an online boutique specializing in high-quality wallpapers and wall murals, is hosting a month-long Black Friday event this November. The promotion includes a wide selection of unique designs for nurseries, living rooms, and other spaces, with options that range from modern to vintage-inspired styles. With over 500 designs and custom sizing, Chic&Kiddo makes it easy to elevate any room with stylish, durable, and easy-to-install wallpapers.
Middletown, DE, November 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Premium Wallpaper and Wall Mural Retailer Offers Discount on All Styles, Including Popular Nursery and Living Room Designs
Chic&Kiddo, an online retailer known for its high-quality wallpapers and wall murals, is launching a month-long Black Friday promotion offering 10% off its entire collection. This November, customers can apply the code "FRIDAY" at checkout to access the discount on all available designs, including nursery wallpapers, vintage-inspired wall murals, and modern, minimalist styles suitable for any room.
With over 500 unique designs and custom sizing options, Chic&Kiddo specializes in transforming spaces with easy-to-install wallpapers and murals that bring both style and personality to walls. Each design offers an elegant, long-lasting solution for homeowners, parents, and businesses looking to elevate their interiors. Recent projects include installations in cafes and nurseries, showcasing the brand’s versatility and wide appeal.
"Chic&Kiddo’s mission is to help people add character to their spaces, creating rooms that feel warm, inviting, and uniquely personal,” said Katie Montana, founder of Chic&Kiddo. “This Black Friday, the extended discount is an opportunity for customers to find designs that bring their favorite rooms to life.”
A Design for Every Style and Room
From cozy nurseries to sophisticated home offices, Chic&Kiddo’s wallpapers are crafted to suit a range of tastes and decor preferences. The brand’s collection includes playful patterns for children’s rooms, timeless classic styles, and bold scenic murals that make a statement. Bestsellers this season include the Cute Animals wallpaper for nursery designs, Scenic Wall Murals for striking interior accents, and Classic Patterns that provide timeless elegance.
The Black Friday promotion, available until November 30, makes it easier for customers to access quality designs at a reduced price. All orders are eligible for a 10% discount when code FRIDAY is applied at checkout. Customers can explore the full collection of wallpapers and wall murals on the Chic&Kiddo website.
For more information, visit Chic&Kiddo or contact Katie Montana at hello@chicandkiddo.com.
About Chic&Kiddo
Chic&Kiddo is an online boutique specializing in premium wallpapers and wall murals that help clients create unique, inspiring spaces. From nurseries to living rooms, Chic&Kiddo’s products combine high-quality materials with beautiful, creative designs to enhance any room. With a commitment to durability, style, and easy installation, Chic&Kiddo offers an elegant, accessible way to elevate interiors.
Contact
Katie Montana
+48571475552
https://chicandkiddo.com/
