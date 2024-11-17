Donald Vega Earns GRAMMY® Nomination for "As I Travel," Best Latin Jazz Album
Celebrated pianist and composer Donald Vega receives a GRAMMY® nomination in the category of Best Latin Jazz Album for his 2023 recording of As I Travel, an autobiographical suite of compositions inspired by his journey to the United States from his native Nicaragua, and the people and experiences that shaped him along the way.
New York, NY, November 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Celebrated pianist and composer Donald Vega receives a GRAMMY® nomination in the category of Best Latin Jazz Album for his 2023 recording of As I Travel, an autobiographical suite of compositions inspired by his journey to the United States from his native Nicaragua, and the people and experiences that shaped him along the way.
“Always and everywhere melody and harmony is held together by rippling, tumbling rhythms, clearly embedded in body and soul with which Mr Vega leans into his music." -Raul Da Gama, Latin Jazz Net
As I Travel features an all-star roster of GRAMMY® winning artists, Lewis Nash (drums), John Patitucci (bass), and Luisito Quintero (percussion), and was recorded and mixed by by multi GRAMMY® winning producer and engineer Jim Anderson. As I Travel highlights the interactive and interconnected nature of what it means to learn and grow as a human being. As I Travel was released on October 27, 2023 via Vega’s independent record label, Imagery Records. The 2025 GRAMMY® Awards, officially known as the 67th GRAMMY Awards, will take place live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb.2.
This is Vega’s first GRAMMY® nomination. The album honors Donald’s Latin heritage while embracing the ever-evolving nature of jazz. The nine original compositions on this album combine a mix of jazz and Latin jazz, contributing to the ongoing dialogue and interplay between these two styles, allowing Vega to share his journey through a captivating, melodic performance.
"A recording with high-caliber vision and carefully crafted compositions…" -Downbeat, 12/2023
The story behind As I Travel began long before the album was even conceived as an idea. At age 14, Vega - led by his mother who had previously begun the process of moving to America to pave a way for her family - fled from the civil war in Nicaragua and emigrated to the United States. “This album is an American story,” Vega says. “The topic of immigration has been debated in the United States since its founding. No matter what side you land on, each immigrant’s story is unique, full of hope and often heartbreak.”
Musically, Vega puts storytelling at the forefront of his compositions. Whether through pleasing melodies or idyllic harmonies, Vega infuses his time on the bandstand into every note and rest he performs. More than mere pitch and rhythm, Vega carries with him the compassion and kindness carried from his wealth of varied experiences in each performance. “My music comes from a place of love... This album is a celebration of friends and family and all the experiences and memories that make us who we are,” Vega says. “I hope [listeners] feel all those things and bring that level of love and compassion back to their own families and lives. Wouldn’t that be great?”
As I Travel begins vibrantly with a track entitled “Baila! Dance Like No One’s Watching.” As the name suggests, the piece is a jubilant statement that reflects the culture and outlook of Vega’s homeland. “In Nicaragua, there is so much poverty, and yet the people are known for their joy,” Vega says. “They take time to celebrate every moment and ‘Dance Like No One’s Watching’.” As a father, Vega sees this same unconquerable spirit of happiness in his son, and this piece is equally dedicated to and inspired by his son and his homeland.
The album continues with a retelling of one of Vega’s oldest and dearest compositions, “Tomorrows.” “Tomorrows” is a tale of hope and optimism for the future, inspired by the hope and optimism of his own story - even if sometimes the optimism is created in the embellishment. “The story gets told a lot that I came to this country at the age of 14 on the 4th of July. The truth is, I don’t recall the exact date or year,” Vega admits. “...but it’s a nice idea isn’t it? That America was celebrating another year at the same time I was crossing the border to start a new chapter in my life.”
As the album nears its close, listeners are presented with a driving, beautiful work entitled “Dear Mayra,” Vega’s tribute to his mother. Vega’s mother was in many ways his beacon growing up. From paving the way to America for her family, to always ensuring Vega had everything he needed to pursue music, she is a steadfast, “positive force of nature” in the composer’s life. “You’ll notice there are many sections where this song does not let up,” Vega says. “It drives you forward no matter what - just like every mom does all over the world.”
During his first years in America, Vega spoke little to no English and his primary form of cross-cultural communication was music. This multi-layered dependence and joyous release that Vega found in music allowed him to connect with others in a way that was not otherwise possible. Now, as an established musician and inimitable creative force in his own right, Vega seeks to tell his personal story - and in so doing, the stories of so many others - through music.
“There are thousands of immigration stories just like mine that don’t get told,” Vega explains. “I’m fortunate enough to be able to share my story through music.”
"Just by the titles of this album, you embark on a journey, even an invitation to travel. The richness of Vega’s music is that of every migrant in the land of the USA – the ability to overlay their own culture on an artistic quest that encompasses that of the host country. The same applies to all other forms of art for every artist who arrives here. This album is fascinating in all these aspects, thanks to Donald Vega’s rhythmic and melodic sensibility.” -Thierry De Clemensat, Paris-Move.
In addition to As I Travel, Donald Vega recently recorded his first ever holiday album, All Is Merry and Bright, released on his personal label, Imagery Records. The album is available now on all streaming platforms. For more information visit www.donaldvega.com.
“Always and everywhere melody and harmony is held together by rippling, tumbling rhythms, clearly embedded in body and soul with which Mr Vega leans into his music." -Raul Da Gama, Latin Jazz Net
As I Travel features an all-star roster of GRAMMY® winning artists, Lewis Nash (drums), John Patitucci (bass), and Luisito Quintero (percussion), and was recorded and mixed by by multi GRAMMY® winning producer and engineer Jim Anderson. As I Travel highlights the interactive and interconnected nature of what it means to learn and grow as a human being. As I Travel was released on October 27, 2023 via Vega’s independent record label, Imagery Records. The 2025 GRAMMY® Awards, officially known as the 67th GRAMMY Awards, will take place live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb.2.
This is Vega’s first GRAMMY® nomination. The album honors Donald’s Latin heritage while embracing the ever-evolving nature of jazz. The nine original compositions on this album combine a mix of jazz and Latin jazz, contributing to the ongoing dialogue and interplay between these two styles, allowing Vega to share his journey through a captivating, melodic performance.
"A recording with high-caliber vision and carefully crafted compositions…" -Downbeat, 12/2023
The story behind As I Travel began long before the album was even conceived as an idea. At age 14, Vega - led by his mother who had previously begun the process of moving to America to pave a way for her family - fled from the civil war in Nicaragua and emigrated to the United States. “This album is an American story,” Vega says. “The topic of immigration has been debated in the United States since its founding. No matter what side you land on, each immigrant’s story is unique, full of hope and often heartbreak.”
Musically, Vega puts storytelling at the forefront of his compositions. Whether through pleasing melodies or idyllic harmonies, Vega infuses his time on the bandstand into every note and rest he performs. More than mere pitch and rhythm, Vega carries with him the compassion and kindness carried from his wealth of varied experiences in each performance. “My music comes from a place of love... This album is a celebration of friends and family and all the experiences and memories that make us who we are,” Vega says. “I hope [listeners] feel all those things and bring that level of love and compassion back to their own families and lives. Wouldn’t that be great?”
As I Travel begins vibrantly with a track entitled “Baila! Dance Like No One’s Watching.” As the name suggests, the piece is a jubilant statement that reflects the culture and outlook of Vega’s homeland. “In Nicaragua, there is so much poverty, and yet the people are known for their joy,” Vega says. “They take time to celebrate every moment and ‘Dance Like No One’s Watching’.” As a father, Vega sees this same unconquerable spirit of happiness in his son, and this piece is equally dedicated to and inspired by his son and his homeland.
The album continues with a retelling of one of Vega’s oldest and dearest compositions, “Tomorrows.” “Tomorrows” is a tale of hope and optimism for the future, inspired by the hope and optimism of his own story - even if sometimes the optimism is created in the embellishment. “The story gets told a lot that I came to this country at the age of 14 on the 4th of July. The truth is, I don’t recall the exact date or year,” Vega admits. “...but it’s a nice idea isn’t it? That America was celebrating another year at the same time I was crossing the border to start a new chapter in my life.”
As the album nears its close, listeners are presented with a driving, beautiful work entitled “Dear Mayra,” Vega’s tribute to his mother. Vega’s mother was in many ways his beacon growing up. From paving the way to America for her family, to always ensuring Vega had everything he needed to pursue music, she is a steadfast, “positive force of nature” in the composer’s life. “You’ll notice there are many sections where this song does not let up,” Vega says. “It drives you forward no matter what - just like every mom does all over the world.”
During his first years in America, Vega spoke little to no English and his primary form of cross-cultural communication was music. This multi-layered dependence and joyous release that Vega found in music allowed him to connect with others in a way that was not otherwise possible. Now, as an established musician and inimitable creative force in his own right, Vega seeks to tell his personal story - and in so doing, the stories of so many others - through music.
“There are thousands of immigration stories just like mine that don’t get told,” Vega explains. “I’m fortunate enough to be able to share my story through music.”
"Just by the titles of this album, you embark on a journey, even an invitation to travel. The richness of Vega’s music is that of every migrant in the land of the USA – the ability to overlay their own culture on an artistic quest that encompasses that of the host country. The same applies to all other forms of art for every artist who arrives here. This album is fascinating in all these aspects, thanks to Donald Vega’s rhythmic and melodic sensibility.” -Thierry De Clemensat, Paris-Move.
In addition to As I Travel, Donald Vega recently recorded his first ever holiday album, All Is Merry and Bright, released on his personal label, Imagery Records. The album is available now on all streaming platforms. For more information visit www.donaldvega.com.
Contact
Imagery RecordsContact
Laura Vega
562-544-0803
https://www.donaldvega.com
Laura Vega
562-544-0803
https://www.donaldvega.com
Categories