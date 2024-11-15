Author Guy Sines’s New Book, "Adventures in Greyland," is a Poignant Coming-of-Age Tale Set in Anchorage, Alaska, During the 1970s, Inspired by the Author’s Adolescence
Recent release “Adventures in Greyland” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Guy Sines is a compelling tale that centers around Wil, a young teen and social outcast struggling to find himself amidst the confusion of teenage angst. As the world around him changes, Wil must navigate growing tensions at home and school while discovering who he truly is.
Wasilla, AK, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Guy Sines, a writer, an artist, and a veteran who enjoys the outdoors and local history and currently works as a behavioral health therapist in Knik, Alaska, has completed his new book, “Adventures in Greyland”: a fascinating story of one young teen’s journey to find himself, set against the backdrop of the booming oil rush in Anchorage, Alaska, during the 1970s.
“Thirteen-year-old Wil is a social oddball struggling to find acceptance, love, and his place in the world in this sometimes comical, often dark, and graphic coming-of-age tale based on [my] real-life experiences and the headlines of the era,” writes Sines.
“Set in Anchorage, Alaska, of the 1970s, as it transitions from rough-and-tumble frontier town to bustling modern city flush with oil money and all that it brings. The light and darkness in Wil’s life are reflected in the friendships he makes and the scenic beauty that surrounds his hometown, hiding its corruption and often terrible secrets.
“In this setting, Wil walks a tightrope between youthful innocence and growing up too fast as he navigates school, bullies, relationships, sexuality, drugs, violence, crime, and tragedy.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Guy Sines’s profound novel will transport readers as they follow along on Wil’s journey to find his place in a confusing world, all while discovering who his true friends are. Deeply personal and candid, “Adventures in Greyland” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers with each turn of the page, delivering a thought-provoking look at the struggles that one’s teenage years can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Adventures in Greyland" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Thirteen-year-old Wil is a social oddball struggling to find acceptance, love, and his place in the world in this sometimes comical, often dark, and graphic coming-of-age tale based on [my] real-life experiences and the headlines of the era,” writes Sines.
“Set in Anchorage, Alaska, of the 1970s, as it transitions from rough-and-tumble frontier town to bustling modern city flush with oil money and all that it brings. The light and darkness in Wil’s life are reflected in the friendships he makes and the scenic beauty that surrounds his hometown, hiding its corruption and often terrible secrets.
“In this setting, Wil walks a tightrope between youthful innocence and growing up too fast as he navigates school, bullies, relationships, sexuality, drugs, violence, crime, and tragedy.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Guy Sines’s profound novel will transport readers as they follow along on Wil’s journey to find his place in a confusing world, all while discovering who his true friends are. Deeply personal and candid, “Adventures in Greyland” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers with each turn of the page, delivering a thought-provoking look at the struggles that one’s teenage years can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Adventures in Greyland" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories