Author Guy Sines’s New Book, "Adventures in Greyland," is a Poignant Coming-of-Age Tale Set in Anchorage, Alaska, During the 1970s, Inspired by the Author’s Adolescence

Recent release “Adventures in Greyland” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Guy Sines is a compelling tale that centers around Wil, a young teen and social outcast struggling to find himself amidst the confusion of teenage angst. As the world around him changes, Wil must navigate growing tensions at home and school while discovering who he truly is.