Author Jason Williams’s New Book, "GRDN," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Discussion Designed to Help Readers Reconnect to God and the Promised Paradise of the Garden
Recent release “GRDN” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jason Williams is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of the restorative power of the garden, as discussed in the book of Genesis. Addressing widespread feelings of isolation in modern times, Jason invites readers to discover a blueprint from the past that can guide them toward spiritual renewal.
Westerville, OH, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jason Williams, the lead pastor at Church in the Wild, has completed his new book, “GRDN”: a timely and eye-opening exploration of how readers can reconnect with God and his original intention for his followers with the Garden of Eden, revealing how to bring forth the garden in one’s individual life.
A known speaker in the Columbus area, author Jason Williams preaches at different Bible studies, groups, and churches several times a week. His messages are creative and thought-provoking as he attempts to make the Bible clear to believers and nonbelievers alike. Jason moved to Ohio from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where he developed his love for paddle boarding, fishing, and the outdoors. He grew up farming, swimming, playing soccer, and working in his dad’s church with his brother and sisters who are also now in ministry. The author and his wife, Samantha, have a daughter, Isla, and English bulldog, Cromwell.
“We all want to live fruitful and blessed lives,” writes Jason. “Unfortunately, although we work more than ever and are more connected than ever, we are also more burned-out, anxious, exhausted, and isolated than ever. But what if we could look to the past to find solutions to our modern dilemmas? What if there was a blueprint laid out for us to find the rest for our souls that we all so desperately crave? For so long, Christianity and culture have missed the power of the garden because we have looked at factories for how to build healthy, fruitful lives instead of the garden. God’s plan is for us to thrive and to take the garden with us wherever we go.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jason Williams’s engaging guide is an invitation to reimagine how to thrive in one’s personal and spiritual paths. Expertly paced and comprehensive, “GRDN” will encourage readers from all walks of life to explore the transformative potential of God’s garden, and how it can impact every aspect of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "GRDN" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
