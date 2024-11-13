Author Jason Williams’s New Book, "GRDN," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Discussion Designed to Help Readers Reconnect to God and the Promised Paradise of the Garden

Recent release “GRDN” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jason Williams is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of the restorative power of the garden, as discussed in the book of Genesis. Addressing widespread feelings of isolation in modern times, Jason invites readers to discover a blueprint from the past that can guide them toward spiritual renewal.