Eric Glickstein’s New Book, “The Sarcomatrix [EG] of Exercise,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Personalized Training Through Understanding Intramuscular and Extrinsic Forces
Recent release “The Sarcomatrix [EG] of Exercise” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Eric Glickstein RTSm® is a comprehensive guide that draws from a lifetime of experience to critique traditional personal training education, emphasizing the importance of understanding how forces interact in exercise.
Chicago, IL, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eric Glickstein RTSm®, a mastery-level Resistance Training Specialist® and an officially appointed instructor for the Practical Labs of RTS Fundamental® education, has completed his new book, “The Sarcomatrix [EG] of Exercise: a.k.a. The Fundamentals of RTS Mastery® Education A Tribute to the Unparalleled Standard of PROFESSIONAL Excellence Developed by Tom Purvis”: a guide that offers a deep dive into the intricate dynamics of exercise, for the necessity of customizing forces outside the body according to the the client’s intramuscular forces.
In “The Sarcomatrix [EG] of Exercise,” author Eric A. Glickstein draws from an entire lifetime devoted to the study and practice of exercising in order to document the reasons why it is impossible to personalize training without an understanding of the influences of intramuscular forces that represent our efforts against the effects of external forces that resist them.
Glickstein shares, “‘The SARCOMATRIX of Exercise’ is an expose on the naive standards of typical personal training education that repudiates the relevance of forces, a thesis on the contraction of intramuscular forces that grant joint mobility, a chronicle of all the steps in the process of preparation and personalization for any kind of performance goal, and a tribute to Tom Purvis, founder of Resistance Training Specialists(r) and progenitor of the Exercise Mechanics(r) upon which the book is based.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Eric Glickstein RTSm®’s eye-opening guide serves as a comprehensive resource for trainers, fitness enthusiasts, and educators alike, inviting readers to rethink their approach to training and performance. By emphasizing the importance of understanding forces in exercise, Glickstein empowers individuals to enhance their practice and achieve their goals with greater efficacy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Sarcomatrix [EG] of Exercise: a.k.a. The Fundamentals of RTS Mastery® Education A Tribute to the Unparalleled Standard of PROFESSIONAL Excellence Developed by Tom Purvis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
In “The Sarcomatrix [EG] of Exercise,” author Eric A. Glickstein draws from an entire lifetime devoted to the study and practice of exercising in order to document the reasons why it is impossible to personalize training without an understanding of the influences of intramuscular forces that represent our efforts against the effects of external forces that resist them.
Glickstein shares, “‘The SARCOMATRIX of Exercise’ is an expose on the naive standards of typical personal training education that repudiates the relevance of forces, a thesis on the contraction of intramuscular forces that grant joint mobility, a chronicle of all the steps in the process of preparation and personalization for any kind of performance goal, and a tribute to Tom Purvis, founder of Resistance Training Specialists(r) and progenitor of the Exercise Mechanics(r) upon which the book is based.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Eric Glickstein RTSm®’s eye-opening guide serves as a comprehensive resource for trainers, fitness enthusiasts, and educators alike, inviting readers to rethink their approach to training and performance. By emphasizing the importance of understanding forces in exercise, Glickstein empowers individuals to enhance their practice and achieve their goals with greater efficacy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Sarcomatrix [EG] of Exercise: a.k.a. The Fundamentals of RTS Mastery® Education A Tribute to the Unparalleled Standard of PROFESSIONAL Excellence Developed by Tom Purvis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories