Loveforce International Releases New Music by Anna Hamilton and inRchild
Santa Clarita, CA, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 15, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The first one is by Anna Hamilton. The second one is by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Sparrow.” It is an Indie Folk-Rock and Folk-Pop song. It consists of an electric guitar, bass, drum kit, and harmonica. The instruments are played in a lively way. The song is upbeat and the lyrics are fierce. Lyrically, it is about the struggle for women's rights and equality.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Black November." It is an Indie Acoustic Folk song that uses a set of acoustic guitars backed by an electric bass guitar to weave intricate instrumental harmonies behind a story of someone who was talented, gone, and truly missed. The lyrics are not a biography of the person but a series of feelings the singer has about the person, and about their passing.
“This week, we are releasing two very different folk oriented songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “One is about the continuing struggle for equal rights for women. The other is about losing someone who touches people's hearts,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
