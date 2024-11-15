Deborah Taylor’s Newly Released "A Shadow of a Life" is a Poignant Exploration of Love and Resilience
“A Shadow of a Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Taylor is a heartfelt narrative that delves into the challenges of self-acceptance and the unexpected paths love can take.
New York, NY, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Shadow of a Life,” a compelling tale that examines the struggles and triumphs of its protagonist, Mo, as he navigates a life filled with pain, rejection, and the search for true love, is the creation of published author, Deborah Taylor.
Taylor shares, “No one knew about the lifetime of pain and heartache Mo had endured, from his obesity as a child and being poor, to being taunted by all the kids at school; to all the girls rejecting him as an adult because of his weight. But he was determined to conquer both and now he had, but it was at a price! Now he was determined to meet his Bashert and live his life out in luxury and love. But a strange thing happened on his way to a hospital psych ward, something that neither one of them expected to happen, but it did! He finds that love isn't always where you expect to find it and it isn't always packaged as you would like.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Taylor’s new book weaves a rich tapestry of emotions, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences with love and acceptance, and to consider that true fulfillment often comes from the most unexpected places.
Consumers can purchase “A Shadow of a Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Shadow of a Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
