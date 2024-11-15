Gary W. Smith’s Newly Released “Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Finding Faith in Times of Trouble
“Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary W. Smith is an insightful exploration of the importance of turning to God instead of instant information during life’s challenges.
White House, TN, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!”: a compelling examination of faith and reliance on God during difficult times. “Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!” is the creation of published author, Gary W. Smith, a dedicated husband and associate pastor who has taught the Bible to children and adults for over a decade. He authored several series of curricula for both children and adults. He credits his understanding of the Word given to him to the Holy Spirit. Currently, he is working on his next book and will continue to serve God at his local church.
Smith shares, “Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis! Where do you turn when facing a crisis? Whether it’s a financial crisis, a health crisis, or a relationship crisis, where are you turning to?
"As a believer, if we are being honest, most will turn to Google before God. If so, then truly, where is your trust? This book addresses this modern dilemma head-on, highlighting the importance of relying on God’s Word, especially in times of crisis. It explores the profound impact of instant information access on our faith and spiritual resilience. While it’s convenient to google a Bible verse in a moment of need, true strength and endurance comes from a deeper connection with Scripture. This book offers a compelling argument for returning to the roots of our faith and rediscovering the power of God’s Word.
"The heart of this book lies in the last few hours Jesus spent with His disciples, as chronicled in the Gospel of John, in chapters 14, 15, and 16. These precious moments contain essential tools for surviving life’s most challenging trials and tribulations. From Jesus’s teachings, this book provides a step-by-step guide to facing any crisis with unwavering faith. Through a thoughtful and insightful exploration of these biblical passages, readers will gain the knowledge and understanding needed to confront emergencies, doubts, and unbelief head-on.
"'Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!' equips Christians with a solid foundation for overcoming devastating life emergencies, offering hope, guidance, and a renewed connection to their faith. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to deepen their spiritual resilience, trust in God’s Word, and find strength in times of crisis. It challenges us to reevaluate where we place our trust and provides a road map for navigating life’s storms with unwavering faith in God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary W. Smith’s new book encourages readers to prioritize their faith over fleeting information, helping them to build a stronger spiritual foundation in times of crisis.
Consumers can purchase “Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Google? God? Where to Search in a Crisis!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
