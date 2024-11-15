Shaelyn R. W. Smith’s New Book, "The Star of Tiris," is an Epic Fantasy Adventure That Follows a Former Knight Who is Called Upon to Investigate a Looming Threat
York, PA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shaelyn R. W. Smith, an aspiring novelist, has completed her most recent book, “The Star of Tiris”: a thrilling tale that follows the adventures of Targos Longshot, an orphan who rises to become a legendary figure in the city of Tiris. Now a ranger in search of his own path, Targos is called back into service to discover the truth behind the dangerous chaos building up along Tiris’s border.
Raised in South Central Pennsylvania, author Shaelyn R. W. Smith is currently a full-time student at Lebanon Valley College and studying with a dual major in history and secondary education, as well as a minor in political science. In her spare time, Shaelyn enjoys espresso drinks, practicing archery, and sketching. When cruising around York County, Shae always has her rescue German shepherd Argos by her side as her infallible copilot.
“From a young age, Targos has always been called a long shot, and regardless of any person’s intent behind the moniker, Targos made the name his own, quite literally,” writes Shaelyn. “Targos Longshot is a name that circulated the city of Tiris—the orphan who became a Shadow Knight, the youngest of the elite order to ever be awarded the Star of Tiris medal, and the one who adopted a strange surname that could never pass as noble. Even though he has not yet entered his third decade of life, Targos Longshot is something of a Tirish folktale.
“But that’s the thing about folktales: they rarely tell the whole truth.”
“Targos has been many things: a street rat, a bounty hunter, a Shadow Knight, and a ranger. He has served the queen of Tiris, slept on the floor of the Wolf’s Snout bar, carried out knightly missions, and dyed a very expensive cloak ranger green. Targos takes great pride in his service as a knight, but he has never felt that such a life was truly his. He was drawn to the path of a ranger, and in search of an adventure that is his own, Targos Longshot leaves both Tiris and the Shadow Knight order.”
“With his faithful and vaguely magical dog in tow, Targos travels to the neighboring city of Aridante, renowned as a mage city. Targos has faith that the Aridantean libraries will be able to tell him more about the origins of the pup, and the ranger quickly finds himself swept up in new friendships, a bounty, and the Aridante Arena Tournament. However, when tumult more than the normal festivities overtakes the arena, Targos is called back to service as a Shadow Knight. Chaos is building on Tiris’s border and potentially spilling into neighboring cities. Where neither Shadow Knights nor soldiers have seen success, Targos agrees to venture and face an unknown threat that wields very old, very potent magic.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shaelyn R. W. Smith’s book is a captivating tale that is sure to keep readers spellbound as Targos faces both new enemies and old ghosts from his past in his quest to save Tiris from destruction. Expertly paced and brimming with fantastic world-building, “The Star of Tiris” is a compelling and unforgettable reading experience that is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving them eager for more for long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Star of Tiris” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
