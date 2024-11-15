Author John Gregory Jacobsen’s New Book, "Jackson’s Judges," Explores the Lasting Legacy and Impact of President Andrew Jackson’s Supreme Court Appointees

Recent release “Jackson’s Judges: Six Appointments Which Shaped a Nation” from Covenant Books author John Gregory Jacobsen is a compelling examination of the six pivotal Supreme Court justices appointed by Andrew Jackson. Through in-depth biographies and case analyses, Jacobsen explores how these justices left a lasting impact on American constitutional history.