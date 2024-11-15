Author Dr. Jean-Marc Oulai’s New Book, "Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies," Offers In-Depth Analysis and Strategic Recommendations for Enhanced Partnership
Recent release “Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies” from Page Publishing author Dr. Jean-Marc Oulai is a fascinating dive into the impact of U.S. economic programs on the development of the Ivory Coast. Assessing and evaluative key initiatives, Dr. Oulai offers strategic recommendations to maximize their benefits in order to bolster the Ivory Coast’s economic prospects.
New York, NY, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jean-Marc Oulai, a financial expert consultant, as well as a Doctor of Public Administration from Sabi University and an expert in competitive intelligence and diplomatic studies, has completed his new book, “Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies”: a comprehensive examination of the intricate web of economic cooperation between the United States and Ivory Coast, focusing on both the challenges and opportunities that arise from this relationship.
“This book has a fundamental objective,” writes Dr. Oulai. “The objective of this research is divided into general objectives and specific objectives. The general objective is to analyze the impact of the economic cooperation programs of the United States on the economic development of Ivory Coast in order to make recommendations and propose solutions and prospects to strengthen the promotion of the economic cooperation of Ivory Coast with the United States. Specifically, this research is focused on evaluating the effect of American trade programs (AGOA, BIT, BUILD Act, AWEP, Prosper Africa and Power Africa) in order to allow Ivory Coast and all the eligible African countries to derive maximum benefit from these programs and to assess the effect of the competitive presence of the United States, China, and the European Union for the economic development of the Ivory Coast.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Jean-Marc Oulai’s enlightening guide serves as a vital resource for scholars, policymakers, and anyone interested in the economic development of Ivory Coast and the broader implications of the economic relationship between the U.S. and Africa. Through sharing his work, Dr. Oulai hopes to spark dialogue and action toward a more promising future for the Ivory Coast.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This book has a fundamental objective,” writes Dr. Oulai. “The objective of this research is divided into general objectives and specific objectives. The general objective is to analyze the impact of the economic cooperation programs of the United States on the economic development of Ivory Coast in order to make recommendations and propose solutions and prospects to strengthen the promotion of the economic cooperation of Ivory Coast with the United States. Specifically, this research is focused on evaluating the effect of American trade programs (AGOA, BIT, BUILD Act, AWEP, Prosper Africa and Power Africa) in order to allow Ivory Coast and all the eligible African countries to derive maximum benefit from these programs and to assess the effect of the competitive presence of the United States, China, and the European Union for the economic development of the Ivory Coast.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Jean-Marc Oulai’s enlightening guide serves as a vital resource for scholars, policymakers, and anyone interested in the economic development of Ivory Coast and the broader implications of the economic relationship between the U.S. and Africa. Through sharing his work, Dr. Oulai hopes to spark dialogue and action toward a more promising future for the Ivory Coast.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories