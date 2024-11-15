Siranus Sven von Staden’s New Book in the US, “Quantum Energy: The Secret of Extraordinary Change and Healing” Invites Readers to Experience Unimagined Healing Successes
New release “Quantum Energy: The Secret of Extraordinary Change and Healing” by Page Publishing author Siranus Sven von Staden, a bestseller in Germany, takes readers deep into a groundbreaking method for personal growth and self-healing, giving them an empowering and eye-opening tool to achieve positive changes in health, relationships, success, wealth, or spirituality within a short time.
Maypearl, TX, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Siranus Sven von Staden, an impact investor, business mentor, and master coach with a strong focus on successful and influential women, is now present in the USA with his new book, “Quantum Energy: The Secret of Extraordinary Change and Healing”: an educational work that takes on the recognition of new science and is a synthesis of informational medicine and psychological energy.
After twenty-five years of experience with tens of thousands of clients in Europe, author Siranus Sven von Staden quickly recognizes the core and reason for their challenges. Through his power and intuition, he recognizes the smallest nuances and guides his clients with deep empathy, and laser-sharp clarity to a level that they have not known even exists, personally and in business. Future seminars and coachings will be offered nationwide soon, starting in Dallas, TX and Florida.
No matter what issue everyone is facing in the beginning and how bad and intense it is, he will assist and guide everyone through the entire process of healing with one result in mind: boundless freedom and deep fulfillment on all levels.
von Staden is the founder of the worldwide applied transformation and healing method Quantum Energy. He is a two-time bestselling author in Europe with currently twenty-five books and audiobooks available in eight languages. He has appeared in well-known TV shows and magazines in Europe. He is also featured in the renowned German female of excellence magazine called Erfolg Magazin. Von Staden acts worldwide and currently lives on the Costa Blanca, Spain.
von Staden writes, “I have been thinking for a long time about how to deal with all the knowledge and experience about ‘Quantum Energy.’ I just knew this knowledge had to go out into the world. ‘Quantum Energy’ will change the lives of millions of people worldwide, because anyone can easily learn this method. It is my legacy, and that is why you are holding the latest edition of my first work 'Quantum Energy' in your hands.”
Published by Page Publishing, Siranus Sven von Staden’s enlightening work assists readers in ridding themselves of physical and mental pain, illnesses, fear, blockages, and scarcity.
Readers who wish to experience this useful work can purchase “Quantum Energy: The Secret of Extraordinary Change and Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
